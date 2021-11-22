Canali Introduces A Comfortable Balanced Collection Using High-Tech Textiles – WWD





MILAN — Canali is stepping up its efforts to provide suits and formal wear that customers can feel comfortable with, keeping in mind the need to transform and innovate tailored clothing to keep in sync with modern consumers. doing.

Italian luxury men’s companies are introducing collection and textile innovations to take advantage of the growing demand for soothing fashion.

This collection, called Canali Balance, is based on the 2015 “Impeccable” line. This line is a line of tailoring and accessories made of stainless steel that boasts wrinkle-free and breathable features.

Suits, overcoats, vests and raincoats made from high-tech textiles are treated with bioceramics, giving the garment the ability to reflect the heat energy that the human body naturally produces, so new iterations take it up a notch. .. The body functions and relieves stress on the body. The company said a balanced lifestyle further amplifies the characteristics of clothing.

Stefano Canari, CEO of the company, said: “It is projected into the future and explores a new vision of men’s wear. This clothing range is Kanari’s tailored soul brand, interpreting tradition with modern lenses and continuous innovation. It confirms that we can add value to tradition. “

The men’s clothing company has developed a logo specifically for the items in the collection. This is a stylized “A” that nods to the energy emitted from the body and reflected in the fabric. This will also appear in the window of the brand’s flagship carrying the collection.

The collection, which will debut in the fall at some Kanari flagship stores and branded e-commerce, sells vests for € 590 and overcoats for € 1,950.

Canali said it plans to expand the use of high-tech fabrics to other categories and products. In the future, we plan to distribute the balance collection through some retailers.

Car coat from the Canali Balance collection.Courtesy of Kanari

Innovation is nothing new to the fashion world, but Kanari’s project is the first such process to be applied to formal wear. Italian suppliers, including Eurojersey, have announced similar technology in the last few years, and Red Bull-owned sportswear company AlphaTauri uses similar fabrics for performance-focused garments.

