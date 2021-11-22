Pixel 6 Preparation Overview Upgrade: Bluetooth Battery Life





With Pixel 6, Google announced a major upgrade to At a Glance. This has been teasing since you shared the reels at I / O in May. At a Glance is set to get even more features that justify the new design that spans the breadth of Pixel Launcher.

About APK Insight: This “APK Insight” post decompiles the latest version of the application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When I decompiled these files (called APKs for Android apps), I saw various lines of code in the hints indicating potential future features. Please note that Google may or may not ship these features, and Google’s interpretation of what they are may be incomplete. However, enable something close to completion and show what it will look like when shipped. Keep that in mind and read on.

An update (version S9-> S10) of Pixel 6’s Android System Intelligence app (formerly known as Device Personalization Services) describes a number of new “smart spaces” that are the way Google apps reference At a Glance features. The string of is revealed.

This includes features already used on Pixel 6 and other Pixel smartphones on Android.

Commuting and Departure Times: Show Traffic Status and ETA Weather: Current Weather Alerts: Bad Weather Alerts Travel: Flights from Gmail Future: Calendar Events and Reminders Job Profiles: Calendar Events and Reminders from Job Profiles

ASI seems to duplicate the AtaGlance settings page in today’s Pixel Launcher settings.

The assistant will show you what you need, when you need it, on your home and lock screens.

However, a major breakthrough is the introduction of many other features.

At the store: Shopping list and Google Pay reward card when in a supported store Bedtime: Upcoming bedtime from the clock app Connected device: Bluetooth device connection status and battery information Doorbell: When the doorbell rings Shows who is at the door Fitness: Activity information from the fitness app Flashlight: Reminder when the flashlight is on Safety check: Safety check from the personal safety app Countdown timer and stopwatch: Timer from the clock app Stopwatch information

Previously, I saw “Ata store” on Material You teaser reel, but “Timer & stopwatch” has been released since Android 12 beta period. A big addition is that you can see the battery life of the connected Bluetooth device. On the other hand, when integrated with Nest Doorbells, you can also create prominent shortcuts to live feeds on your home screen, or even list names directly.

While Google is allowing more apps to integrate with At a Glance, such as Personal Safety and Google Clock, Pixel 6 is bullying the ability to view fitness activities such as current training statistics. Finally, it’s very useful to remind you that the flashlight is still on.

So far, we’ve only seen signs of this upgrade on the Pixel 6. This is very likely to reach other Pixel smartphones via the new ASI release. Google may migrate Ata Glance to the Android System Intelligence app to speed up updates, but it makes sense thematically to put these upcoming smart features together with NowPlaying and LiveTranslate.

These features haven’t been released yet, and it’s unclear when they will be widely available and if Google will limit their initial use to Pixel 6.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler. This makes the APC Insight decomposition available.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

