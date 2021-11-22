Australian technology leader running Sydney’s innovation district





There are new leaders in the TechCentral and Westmead Health and Innovation districts, and the Greater Sydney Commission has announced Annie Parker and Liza Noonan as Executive Directors of the districts, respectively.

Ms. Parker, who recently left Microsoft, will lead the Tech Central district in the heart of the city from next month, and Ms. Nunan, the current CSIRO Global Director, will oversee the Sydney Western Health Institute from next year.

Both Ms. Parker and Ms. Noonan are taking advantage of their global experience in innovation and startup programs to help drive technology and innovation in Sydney.

Big Hire: Annie Parker and Liza Noonan

After starting his career in the telecommunications industry, Parker has led the Australian and global Telfonica and Telstra startup programs, as well as startup accelerators Lighthouse Sydney and Fishburners. She has also spent five years as director of Code Club Australia, a national network of school coding clubs, advocating diversity and inclusiveness for many years.

In 2018, Microsoft invited Ms. Parker to lead a global startup program, but she was based in the Sydney Startup Hub.

New Gig Alert !! I’m excited to join TechCentral in Sydney by joining @gscsydney. Looking forward to influencing the New South Wales / Australia innovation agenda and with news that shouldn’t surprise anyone, I’m promoting equality and inclusion from the beginning https://t.co/6dIOCptjc6

Annie Parker # SmashThePatriarchy # FullyVaxed (@annie_parker) November 16, 2021

Starting December 7, she will lead TechCentral, a collection of six innovation nodes around Central Station, as Executive Director.

Mr. Noonan will participate from the National Science Institute from the beginning of next year. Noonan joined CSIRO in 2015 as an executive of the ON Accelerator program after participating in several innovation programs.

She was promoted to CSIRO’s Global Director at the end of last year. She will serve as Executive Director of the West Mead Health and Innovation District from January 31st next year.

“We look forward to joining a great team, driving great research, innovation and collaboration in the West Mead area and attracting talent and investment to revitalize the economy of the future,” Noonan wrote on LinkedIn. ..

“Thanks to the CSIRO leaders and many wonderful colleagues for providing us with the opportunity and experience to be part of such an influential organization.”

Elizabeth Mildwater, CEO of the Greater Sydney Commission, welcomed both appointments last week.

Annie is a globally recognized leader in the startup ecosystem and has built multiple startup programs around the world for Microsoft, Telefonica and Telstra. She is also an advocate of fairness and inclusion, leading a recent role in Microsoft’s startup team, building programs to grow a wider community and teaching communities in need of technology and entrepreneurship. .. ..

Liza is from CSIRO. She is the founding director, global director and leader of ON Accelerator, Australia’s first national science and technology accelerator to support publicly funded research, achieving a faster impact on the real world.

Ms. Mildwater said the appointment would come at a crucial time for Sydney’s innovation district.

Knowledge-intensive industries will revitalize our future economy and attract investment and talent. These industries need cities that can centrally deliver talent, infrastructure and ideas. World-class research and cutting-edge companies are based in Greater Sydney’s Innovation District, supporting outstanding research, innovation and collaboration, Mildwater said.

And our innovation district is more than just a workplace. As a magnet of talent and investment, they must be the perfect place to live and a diverse and vibrant center of creativity and culture, leisure and innovation.

