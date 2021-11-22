Food science and technology programs provide Haskar with a valuable real-world experience | Nebraska today





The program, initiated by student experience, helps Haskar, a food science and technology major, gain hands-on experience while having a positive impact on the real world.

The Food Processing Center’s Student Rotation Program, offered through the University of Nebraska-Lincolns Faculty of Food Science and Technology, allows undergraduate students to participate in four lab experiences. The dairy, pilot, product development, and sensory labs in these labs were first completed by students who happened to have a four-year college career.

Pilot plant manager Russell Parde said the department took action, focusing on how much the students gained from their experience in the four labs.

I think her experience here was a kind of light bulb for us. It was so valuable to her and us that we hope we can recreate her experience over and over again.

ALBION’s Advanced Food Science and Technology Department, April Johnson, Nebraska, has been in the rotation program since January 2020. Meanwhile, she has extensive food science experience.

I’m ok, this seemed like a unique opportunity. I need to apply for this, Johnson said. It was really great. Thanks to that, I was able to have a lot of hands-on experience.

The food processing center is close to her class and has the opportunity to travel through different workspaces and sold Johnson on an internship.

According to Johnson, I tried to seize every possible opportunity in the food science sector.

Johnson started at a dairy factory that produces ice cream for the university’s legendary dairy store. She occasionally stopped by the pilot plant to help clean the machine after the project, and finally settled in the product development lab. During the summer of 2020, she assisted the Hasker team in helping to produce over 200,000 gallons of hand sanitizer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to working on the rotation program, she was also a teacher assistant and contributed to the research project. Johnson first came to college as an undeclared major. Now, thanks to my extensive experience as an undergraduate, I am confident that I will be on the path to food science upon graduation.

Students like Johnson can start working in rotation programs at any point in their college career, and some Haskers can enter the door as early as the first year. This idea is what Parde sees as a mutually beneficial plan for students and food processing centers.

That way, we can train them throughout their careers and through their student life, making them more valuable to us, and in return they get more value from their standpoint. Let’s say, Parde.

By putting undergraduates under the direction of production and research projects, the factory proves its confidence in food science and technology programs. In addition, they provide the food science industry with valuable internships and full-time employees who are already well-experienced in the real-world work environment.

Sarah Roberts, Student Services Coordinator at the department, says it’s very important for students to experience it, and it’s a bit more realistic.

Roberts said there are many opportunities for students seeking work experience in the fields of food science and technology. In addition to working at a food processing center, they can also contact faculty to see if their lab is available.

One senior, Ellenor Sell, did just that, and since then they have been working in their lab. They wanted to strengthen their skills and prepare for the workforce. Their internship in the lab has made that possible.

I think I’m well prepared, but I think it also meets the requirements for work experience in most jobs.

Roberts said he noticed an increase in students looking for an internship within the department. Many have become aware of both the impact of work experience on resumes, as well as the abundant opportunities available as students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

She said that if a student can find availability in a faculty’s lab, the faculty will often look for other free space in another lab for that student. The culture of inclusion and connection lives in the Faculty of Food Science and Technology, and students have benefited greatly from it.

According to Roberts, it’s pretty cool for students to get the chance to work here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.unl.edu/newsrooms/today/article/food-science-tech-program-offers-huskers-valuable-real-world-experience/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos