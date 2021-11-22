The Joker “virus” is back in the Google Play store and is hidden in these 14 Android apps





The Joker’s “virus” is back infested with Google. This is malicious code hidden in Android applications. According to Kaspersky’s Android malware analyst at Tatyana Shishkova, it has been found in 14 apps. In a series of tweets, Shishkova named an Android app infected with a dangerous virus. For those who don’t know, The Joker is one of the most persistent malware coming back to Google Play Store. Data-stealing malware can break into Google’s official app store by modifying code, execution methods, or payload acquisition technologies. It is said to steal user data such as SMS, contact list, device information and OTP. The Joker malware was first discovered in 2017, and in 2019 Google published a blog post about a long battle with the Joker malware. However, while the Joker malware threat has diminished since 2019, it continues to occur every few months in Android apps. Here are the new apps found in malware that Android users need to remove from their phones immediately:

114 114

Super click VPN

It’s a free VPN app. It has been removed from the Google Play store and the APK file is now available.

214

Volume boost hearing aid

As the name implies, this app can make your smartphone act as a hearing aid.

314

Battery charging animation bubble effect

This shows a cool animation effect while charging the battery.

414

Flashlight flash alert during a call

This is one of the flashlight alert apps that will display alerts during a call or SMS.

514

Easy PDF Scanner

This is a PDF scanner.

614

Smart TV remote control

Smart TV Remote is a universal TV remote control app for Google Play.

714

Halloween coloring

The app is a Halloween coloring game.

814

Classic emoji keyboard

The app claims to offer over 3000 emojis.

914

Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer

This is a volume booster equalizer app for Android. It claims to improve the quality of your Android phone.

1014

Superhero-Effect

This is a special effects app. Get fire, lighting, energy and laser effects.

1114

Battery charging animation wallpaper

This will tell you when your battery is fully charged, the purpose is that you can unplug your phone / tablet.

1214

Dazzling keyboard

The app is for anyone looking for a personalized keyboard.

1314

Emoji One keyboard

Another keyboard app has gesture input, cloud prediction, and voice input.

1414

Now QR code scan

The app claims to turn your mobile phone into a professional multifunction barcode scanner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gadgetsnow.com/slideshows/joker-virus-back-on-google-play-store-is-hiding-in-these-14-android-apps/photolist/87839864.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos