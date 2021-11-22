The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is looking for an international Med-Tech Innovation MBA application | APN News





New Delhi: The International Med-Tech Innovation MBA is designed to educate and train students / professionals in a variety of biomedical disciplines, including biotechnology companies, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, and hospital innovation centers.

This program provides students with the knowledge and skills they need to successfully adapt to the new world of business and health care. In a world led by rapidly changing technology and rapidly forming startups, the potential for success or failure is in the hands of leadership. This allows students to leverage existing knowledge and skills to gain new tools, extraordinary thinking, hands-on experience, respond to new business trends in the global market, and become the capital of the ecosystem today. You can succeed in the business world. It is an emerging country and a hub for high-tech innovation.

Program delivery

A completely immersive one-year program (five days a week), taught entirely in English, runs over two consecutive semesters, autumn and spring. Summer semester is additional. Practical workshops, industry talks, behind-the-scenes tours of emerging startups, on-site visits to major tech companies, professional internships with major Israeli VCs and MedTech startups, as well as interactive fireside groups Includes discussion.

Admission procedure:

Students applying for the International MedTech Innovation MBA must apply from the Rothberg International School website. Once the student has registered himself, he / she will need to complete the application survey online and upload the required documents. In addition, students can contact the university with contact information for more information.

Admission cycle:

The International Med-Tech Innovation MBA admission cycle is open to all international students with an application deadline from January 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022.

scholarship

Eligibility to apply for financial assistance:

Applicants accepted into the program.

Early Bird Special:

10% discount for applicants who complete registration by January 31, 2021 and pay 10% or more of the tuition fee by February 15, 2022. 5% discount for applicants who complete registration by April 30, 2022 and pay 10% or more. From developing countries with tuition fees up to 25% scholarships to students who can demonstrate their financial needs by May 15, 2022.

Note: Students eligible for reductions in multiple categories will receive either a single maximum reduction or multiple scholarships up to a total reduction of 25%.

Admission requirements:

This program is intended for students with both business and non-business backgrounds. Students must have an average of 82 or above (GPA 3.2 or above) and an IELTS (TOEFL> 90) 7 or above recommended band. Students are required to submit a GMAT / GRE score. However, the Institute only considers the quantitative score of the test, and the minimum required score depends on the student’s GPA. Students with an academic and quantitative background with an overall GPA of 3.8 or higher are eligible for a GMAT / GRE exemption.

