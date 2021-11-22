Google Play Store website looks like a mobile app





The mobile app store is, of course, designed for use on mobile devices, but you may want or need to browse your catalog on your desktop or laptop. Unlike the iOS App Store, Google’s Play Store is always “web-friendly,” allowing users to search for what Google offers and install Android apps from a web browser. However, the Google Play store on the web hasn’t kept up with the company’s other design changes. It’s about to happen, but it’s a change that may not work for everyone.

It’s been years since Google actually changed the look of the Play Store in web browsers. The last change was when the Material Design language was first introduced. In contrast, the Google Play Store Android app has undergone some major changes since then, leaving a visual and operational discrepancy between the two storefronts. But soon that’s not the case, and the web experience will actually follow mobile apps, which will probably surprise some people.

Indeed, web stores were not completely ideal in some cases. Some people found the side navigation panel a bit confusing, but when viewing the store in a narrow browser window, the overall layout didn’t shrink properly. Overall, the website was functional, but not exactly the smoothest experience, and sometimes too slow and uncomfortable.

Google seems to be finally preparing to say goodbye to the old Play Store on the web, at least based on the information gathered by the Android police. The design and flow of the new website reflects what you see in the app version. This is the point of consistency. For example, the navigation panel is gone and most of the previously found settings and options are now displayed in a menu that drops down from the user’s profile picture in the upper right corner.

Despite its name, the Google Play Store isn’t just a place for apps and games, the new design still has sections for other digital content such as books and videos. In fact, the section is divided into more subsections, the most useful of which is the device category under the main app heading. Searching for apps and content works like a mobile app, and if it exactly matches what you type, a direct link to the app will be displayed in autocomplete.

Not everyone enjoys a new design. Especially because you may use a lot of white space, probably in line with the new Material Design. It’s reportedly faster, but it’s pleasing to all users. All that’s left is for Google to actually publish it to everyone. At this point, if you’re just doing A / B testing, it may actually take some time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.slashgear.com/google-play-store-website-will-look-more-like-the-mobile-app-21700121/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos