Audio Gift Guide: Top Picks for Music Lovers in Your Life





It’s time for an audio gift guide. While focusing mainly on premium products, we are trying to offer options in various price ranges.

For me, premium audio products are one of the best gifts for music lovers for two reasons. First, most people listen to music every day, so it’s a gift that you enjoy more often than most other things you can buy them. Second, giving someone access to better audio quality can greatly increase the joy they get from listening to music …

I make recommendations in 5 categories.

In-ear headphones Over-ear headphones Headset Portable speakers Home speakers

Most of the time, I give you my best recommendation. A good and low cost alternative. And, by definition, a popular model that appeals to many, although it may not be my personal choice.

Of course, AirPods are also mentioned, but there are dedicated audio gift guides and accessories.

In-ear headphones My choice: Master & Dynamic MW08 ($ 299)

Master & Dynamic is the perfect brand for true wireless in-ear headphones, and every year we try out competing models to see if anyone has robbed them of the crown. Recently paired with a planar driver, the latest MW08 offers the best combination of audio quality in the in-ear category and a simple, gorgeous charging case for a premium look and feel. Check out my full review here.

Low cost: Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus (starting at $ 191)

The older MW07 model has a slightly larger form and offers about the same audio quality in a similarly stylish case. Some colors are available for around $ 200, while others are available for $ 249, but we recommend paying an additional $ 50 for the latest models.

Popular: AirPods ($ 150) / with wireless charging case ($ 200) / Pro ($ 249)

If you’re buying for teenagers, this is likely to be the only brand they care about. However, AirPods have no problem with sound quality and are also popular with people who value simple pairing and spatial audio functions.

Over-ear headphones My choice: Bowers & Wilkins PX7 ($ 399)

As with the in-ear category, I haven’t yet found anything better than the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 in audio quality combined with highly effective noise cancellation (too effective, according to my girlfriend …). They are also comfortable to wear and their dual pairing capabilities are a must for you once you experience them. You can run Headphones JustWork as soon as you connect your iPhone and Mac at the same time and play audio from either one. It’s very practical because it has a 30 hour battery life and a 15 minute quick charge that can be used for another 5 hours.

Low cost: Bose QQ35 Series II (approx. $ 200)

Once the king of noise canceling headphones, they are still excellent and popular choices at about half the cost of the PX7. In my view, you sacrifice some audio quality and dual pairing, but they are all just as comfortable and still a very premium audio product.

Popular: Apple AirPods Max ($ 549)

Far above $ 500, these are generous gifts, but I can’t really include them. Audio quality is really there with an established premium brand, and you get a unique Apple pairing experience with Spatial Audio.

headset

A pandemic means that more people spend half a day on zoom calls. Speaking there is as important as listening. Next, there are game demons who need to be able to talk while playing the game. Of course, all the headphones listed have a microphone, but the ones designed for this task, also known as headsets, will always give you better outgoing audio quality.

Great for calling: AfterShokz Aeropex ($ 160)

These are bone conduction headphones that are always more comfortable than in-ear headphones and cooler than over-ear headphones. Therefore, AfterShokz Aeropex is perfect for those who spend the whole day on the phone or video conference. I honestly forget that I wear them as they are so comfortable, and Mike hears you as clearly as you can hear others Make sure. I also use it for cycling because I can listen to podcasts without blocking the surrounding sounds.

Great for games: Master & Dynamic MG20 ($ 449)

These will not be available until tomorrow (November 22nd), but they have had the opportunity to try them out before launch and seem to have achieved the company’s goal of creating the ultimate gaming headset. With 50mm beryllium driver and 7.1 surround sound support, it supports great in-game sounds and provides independent volume control for game sounds and chat. Lightweight magnesium, lambskin leather and Alcantara construction make it comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. The removable microphone boom guarantees excellent quality for your voice. Comes with a low latency wireless adapter for high speed action games. They also look great.

Low cost: Sony SRS-NB10 (about $ 100)

The SRS-NB10 neckband system is another very comfortable option when purchasing for those who work alone at home. Light weight, 20 hours battery life, excellent microphone. However, because it uses upward speakers instead of headphones, anyone around you can hear everything.

Portable Speaker My Choice: Sonos Move ($ 399)

This can be awkward than portable, but if you’re looking for great outdoor sound, enough volume for a party, and enough battery life to last at night (up to 11 hours), Sonos Move is second to none. It offers two Class-D amplifiers that drive the midwoofer and tweeter, and can take advantage of both AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth connectivity. However, keep in mind that some scalpers are hard to find at this time and are looking for ways to exceed the $ 399 retail price.

Low cost: JBL Charge 5 ($ 180)

This is a midrange bluetooth speaker with really great sound quality in size and price. It’s waterproof, has a wide selection of colors, offers up to 20 hours of battery life, and can be paired for stereo output.

Popular: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 (starting at $ 73)

If you want to be less than $ 100, we also recommend the popular option. The sound quality is commensurate with the size and has the same advantages as the JBL in terms of color selection, waterproofing and stereo pairing. Battery life up to 13 hours.

Home speaker

For me, the biggest development of home audio in recent years has been a true single-box hi-fi system, worthy of the name, or worthy of Naim, as my number one recommendation hasn’t changed.

My choice: Naim mu-so (about $ 850)

This is an incredibly generous gift, but it’s also likely to be appreciated for a very long time. When I reviewed Naimmu-soback in 2016, I was very impressed. The UK audio company best known for its $ 150,000 amp produced an absolutely incredible all-in-one hifi system for less than $ 2,000. The Naim mu-so 2 adds stereo, adding smarter and a little more power to adapt the output of each driver to the room, but it’s $ 1,700. The original can be purchased for about $ 850. I think this offers significantly better value given the performance that is very close to actual use.

Low cost: Original HomePod (starting at $ 250)

I said I was really sad at the time when Apple abolished the original HomePod. I explained that this is Apple’s most misunderstood product. Forgetting the controversial and limited Siri smartness, the HomePod is a very high-performance, advanced speaker that offers excellent sound quality at an affordable price. I have Naimmu-so in my living room and HomePods elsewhere. You need to find an example now. Especially if you want to put it in a box and leave it unused, just like a gift, you’ll have to look for an example, but it’s really worth it to the right person.

Popular: Homepod mini ($ 99)

There was no doubt about what had to occupy this slot! Sure, the sound quality isn’t compared to its big and expensive predecessor, but this gives many people what they want: enough sound and smart home controls at a price that provides affordable multi-room music. .. You can also buy a new boxed unit at a lower price than the retail price.

Audio Gift Guide Featured Photo: Brett Jordan / Unsplash

