How Facebook and Google actually fund the creation of false information





MIT’s Technology Review shares data from a tool run by Facebook called CrowdTangle. This shows that by 2018, in Myanmar (population: 53 million), “all engagements were instead directed to fake news and Clickbait websites.

“In a country where Facebook is synonymous with the Internet, low-definition content has overwhelmed other sources.”

[T]He had a huge amount of fake news and clickbait behaving like fuel to a flame of already dangerously high ethnic and religious tensions. It changed public opinion, escalated the conflict, and conservative estimates eventually killed 10,000 Rohingya and evacuated another 700,000. In 2018, a UN investigation found that violence against the Rohingya constituted a genocide and Facebook played a “decisive role” in atrocities. A few months later, Facebook admitted that it wasn’t done enough to “help prevent our platform from being used to foster disruption and incite offline violence.” .. Revelations from Facebook Papers over the past few weeks, a collection of internal documents provided to a consortium of parliament and press by whistleblower Frances Haugen reaffirmed what civil society groups have said for years. : Facebook’s algorithmic amplification of inflammatory content, coupled with its failure to prioritize content moderation outside the United States and Europe, has helped hate speech and dissemination of false information to countries around the world. It’s dangerously unstable.

However, the story lacks an important part. Facebook isn’t just amplifying false information.

The company is also funding.

According to an expert interview, data analysis, and document-based MIT Technology Review survey that wasn’t included in Facebook Papers, Facebook and Google are paying millions of dollars for Clickbait Actor’s bankroll around It is contributing to the deterioration of the information ecosystem. world. Facebook pays for permission to open content within Facebook’s app (Facebook controls ads), rather than users clicking through to the publisher’s own website. program. The platform design also didn’t penalize users enough for posting the same content across Facebook pages — in fact, it rewarded their actions. Posting the same article on multiple pages can double the number of users who click on it to generate advertising revenue. Clickbait farms around the world have seized this flaw as a strategy — they still use it today … Clickbait actors appeared overnight in Myanmar. With the right recipes to create compelling and exciting content, you can generate thousands of US dollars a month in advertising revenue, or 10 times your average monthly salary, paid directly from Facebook. Facebook was aware of the issue as early as 2019, according to an internal document first reported by the MIT Technology Review in October … At some point, 60% of the domains registered in Instant Articles wrote spam. According to the report, the tactics adopted by Clickbait Farm that used to …

Seventy-five percent of users exposed to Clickbait content on farms operating in Macedonia and Kosovo had never followed any pages. Facebook’s content recommendation system was pushing it to the news feed instead. Technology Review says Facebook is now paying billions of dollars to program publishers. This is a long and detailed article that ultimately concludes that the problem is “currently happening on a global scale.” Thousands of clickbait operations have occurred primarily in countries where Facebook payments are larger than other forms of work available and provide a stable source of income. Some are teams of people, others are individuals. Backed by cheap automation tools that help them create and distribute large articles …

Google is also responsible. The AdSense program has brought to life the farms based in Macedonia and Kosovo, targeting American audiences, for the 2016 presidential election. And it’s AdSense that motivates YouTube’s new Clickbait actors to post ridiculous content and false information about viruses. A Facebook spokeswoman asked for comment and told Technology Review that he misunderstood the issue. “We have invested for many years in building new, expert-led, scalable solutions to these complex issues, and we will continue to do so,” said a spokesperson.

A Google spokeswoman confirmed that the article example violated its own policy and removed the content. “We strive to protect our viewers from clickbait and misleading content across the platform, and we are investing heavily in systems designed to enhance reliable information.”

