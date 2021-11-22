Market size of fast casual restaurants will increase by US $ 150.1 billion | Market Research Insights highlights demand for food menu innovation and customization as a key driver





Vendor insight

The global fast casual restaurant market is fragmented due to the presence of multiple global and regional players. Vendors are adopting different growth strategies to compete in the market. Some strategies include mergers and acquisitions and the introduction of new and innovative products. For example, in October 2019, Potbelly Corp. partnered with Grubhub, the United States’ leading online and mobile food ordering and shipping market, to support the expansion of shipping services across more than 450 locations. Was announced. In January 2020, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. launched a super green salad mix made from hand-cut romaine, antioxidant-rich baby kale, and crispy baby spinach.

The report analyzes the competitive landscape of the market and provides information on several market vendors, including:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc. Noodles & Co. PandaRestaurant Group Inc. Potbelly Corp. Shake Shack Inc. YUM! Brands Inc.

Geographic market analysis

North America is the largest market for fast casual restaurants, accounting for 44% of the global market share. As consumers become more aware of the benefits of consuming natural and perishable ingredients in the Canadian market, there is constant innovation and food menu redesign throughout fast casual restaurants. This encourages vendors in the region to focus on adding healthy, gluten-free food options, including vegetarian and vegan foods, to their food menus. Countries such as the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada are expected to emerge as major markets for fast casual restaurants during the forecast period.

Key market drivers and challenges:

Key driver:

The market is driven by growing demand for food menu innovation and customization. In addition, factors such as increased demand for gluten-free diets and the introduction of healthy diets into food menus will have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Main challenges:

Intensifying competition with quick service restaurants will be a major challenge for vendor growth. Also, the need to comply with strict regulations and guidelines and fluctuations in food prices reduces growth opportunities.

Customize the report

Don’t miss the opportunity to talk to analysts and gain more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also customize this report to suit their needs. Our analysts and industry experts work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide customized data in a short amount of time.

Market value chain analysis for fast casual restaurants

It contains the following core components:

Input Inbound Logistics Operations Outbound Logistics Marketing and Sales Service Support Activities Innovation

Market range for fast casual restaurants

Report coverage

detail

page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum and CAGR

Accelerate with a CAGR of 12% or higher

Market growth 2019-2024

US $ 150.1 billion

Market structure

Fragmentation

Year-on-year growth rate (%)

10.71% in 2020

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Executing market contribution

44% in North America

Major consuming countries

USA, China, UK, Germany, Canada

Competitive landscape

Scope of big companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement

Profiled company

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., Noodles & Co., Panda Restaurant Group Inc., Potbelly Corp., Shake Shack Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth incentives and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market conditions analysis for forecast periods.

Scope of customization

If your report does not contain the data you are looking for, you can contact an analyst to customize the segment.

