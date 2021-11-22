Is Google’s investment in Australian technology a boon to the university or a Faust bargain?





Last week, Google announced something big and illustrious for Australia to provide $ 1 billion in Australia’s digital future, including a new research center that explores key topics such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and climate technology. bottom. Google is good at being big and shiny. Too many things, we conveniently measure and ignore the violation. We want to believe that a big and illustrious company is good and doing good for our future.

This rosy outlook is decisive for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which is taking anti-competitive behavior in the profitable digital advertising market that drives the online economy. Like the report, I forget that Google currently has something to answer. , And its superiority in the field is detrimental to Australian consumers and businesses. Also, monopoly in online search contributes to an unhealthy economy. Not to mention privacy breaches, it’s an overall model that collects location data, monitors data and monetizes it even if Australians opt out.

Big Tech’s turmoil and innovation thinking has been shown to be problematic, ignoring competition issues, disinformation, facts and toxic platforms that undermine democracy. Facebook, a child of the Big Techs poster issue, sought to distract us from these issues through a company rebranding and a unique future-focused announcement with a pivot to the Metaverse.

But Google, the more savvy and subtle PR operator of the two, has decided to focus on local issues and concerns, the two that all organizations (even important ones) crave. By providing funding and resources, many critics have been silenced in one fell swoop. ..

It’s no coincidence that Google targeted the research institutes and universities targeted by this announcement. It provides the courage and intellectual power to challenge the influence of Big Tech. Research institutes and universities have the nightmare that pandemics will accelerate brutal headcount reductions and cuts after sustained underinvestment in this sector. So after years of starvation, it will be difficult to bite into a hand that promises a very large meal.

But it’s important to ask about Google’s impact on this new research center and its outcomes, and you don’t have to look too far at how Google deals with disliked scholars and inquiry lines.

In December 2020, Google was one of the most prominent voices in artificial intelligence research (AI) and a former co-leader of the ethical AI team, Timnit Gebru, who discovered a problem in a large AI system. After refusing to withdraw, he was rudely dismissed. According to Gebrus’s paper, large AI models have significant environmental and economic costs, can lead to dangerous biases, and can deceive people. Gebrus’s firing has generated a great deal of opposition among the tech research community in a petition to receive approximately 2,700 signatures from Google employees and more than 4,300 signatures from other academics, industry, and civil society groups. I was surprised.

Shortly after Gebrus fired, her colleague Margaret Mitchell, who also worked on the AI ​​ethics team, was also fired.

Given that Google’s system is based on training in a large AI language system, it’s not surprising that Google causes problems with these findings. However, such studies are important in understanding the impact and consequences of AI, one of the core topics proposed to Australia-based research centers.

The prominent AI academic Meredith Whittaker warned that universities and research institutes are becoming increasingly dependent on controlling emerging technology resources and research that requires those resources. These corporate technologies.

This new research center will be used as an extension of Google’s lobbying activities on various topics such as disinformation and algorithmic issues, how to deal with research that may portray Google at a disadvantage. mosquito?

In the commercial world of advertising and online platforms, Google has been shown to be ruthless and monopolistic. We need to ask how this culture influences the greater contribution to the research community. Are you ready to exchange your knowledge, capabilities, and intellectual property of future technologies for companies that want to monopolize these technologies?

Do we provide them with justification for their claim to the future of science and technology by making Google familiar with researchers? Did we simply deal with the tech demons in accepting Google’s money?

Jordan Giao is a researcher at the Australian Institute for Responsible Technology Center. He is also a Silicon Valley evacuee.

