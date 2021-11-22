Renault Trucks with innovative shatterproof solar technology





Renault Trucks unveiled its latest innovations at the 16th Solutrans Trade Fair in Lyon-Eurexpo, France, November 16-20. The manufacturer has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to sustainability and a green future, including the addition of innovative solar panel technology to trucks.

MiaSole Hi-Tech, a California-based company that has developed its own solar technology, has issued a bold statement. In the distant future, all cars need to be able to generate electricity. According to CEO Dr. Jie Zhang, this highly efficient solar technology will enable future vehicles to become energetically independent by incorporating solar power.

French commercial truck manufacturers have decided to integrate this solar technology into their vehicles starting this year, and the innovation was exhibited at Salon solutrans. Renault’s PV roof wind deflector offers a range of benefits. First of all, it extends battery life, and it can charge the battery even when the vehicle’s motor is not running. It also helps to provide additional power for a wide range of uses on trucks such as microwave ovens, refrigerators and tablets.

This technology can generate 300W and at the same time is very thin and resistant to harsh weather and road conditions. Mia Sole, the developer of rollable thin-film solar technology, has worked with French company Solar Cloth Systems to create a photovoltaic system that can be easily integrated into different types of vehicles. This system proved to be as effective for Renault Trucks as American sailing vessels.

Based on stainless steel, this PV system is suitable for trucks because of its shatterproof function. Solar Cloth also focuses on material recycling for more environmentally friendly products.

In addition to developing all-electric trucks, Renault Trucks is also working to improve fuel economy of other models. Another step towards increasing sustainability was to integrate the used truck factory into the manufacturing facility. There, used cars are readjusted and then reintroduced to the market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoevolution.com/news/renault-trucks-to-incorporate-innovative-shatterproof-solar-technology-174713.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos