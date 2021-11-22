Suspicion of a leak on the Google Pixel 6a suggests a major camera upgrade





A few months before the launch of the Google Pixel 6, it was warned that Google’s new flagship phone would be expensive. After all, the Pixel 6 is $ 599 and the Pixel 6 Pro is $ 899, which makes it very competitive in the world of flagship handset, and I’m happy that the next “a” variant could be a serious budget candidate. I was surprised.

I’m still not sure about the price or internal specs, but with the favor of OnLeaks and 91mobiles, there is something you can see first on the outside of the phone. Not much can be gained from context-free rendering, but there are many possibilities here.

The rendering of the Pixel6a is very similar to the Pixel6, but the prominent camera visor still sticks out from the back of the handset. This is important. This is because it suggests that the Pixel 6a inherits the same excellent 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor. This is a major upgrade from the 12.2MP camera used in the last three generations of Pixela.

Google’s entry-level Pixel handset has always provided excellent photos on a budget. And if the Pixel 6a has the same sensors as the 6, we can have real fun. That’s when Google decides to budget for its current flagship mobile phone.

But that’s not all good news. The Pixel6a could be the latest Google handset that loses its 3.5mm headphone jack. This is a consumer feature that was previously maintained in the “a” model. In particular, there is no fingerprint reader mounted on the back. This suggests that Google can adopt the under-screen sensor introduced in the Pixel 6 family.

According to 91mobiles, the Pixel 6a will have a 6.2-inch screen. It’s slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch Pixel 6 and 6.71-inch Pixel 6 Pro, but uses the same OLED technology. However, nothing is said about the refresh rate. Also, past Pixel handsets stick to 60Hz, even though the new flagship offers 90Hz and 120Hz panels for the Standard and Pro models, respectively.

Also, the internal structure provided by the phone is not clear at this time. In the past, the Pixel handset had a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, but Google could show you what you can achieve with a low-spec Tensor processor. Given that the debut Tensor chip made Qualcomm spend that money, it would be surprising if Google didn’t take this opportunity to further establish its own silicon as a serious competitor. Must see.

Google Pixel 6a may still be far away. The Pixel 3a appeared in May 2019, but both the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a appeared in August. The dates after these may be due to a global chip shortage, but it’s showing no signs of waning, so it would be surprising if the Pixel 6a arrived in the first half of 2022.

If your budget Pixel isn’t attractive, it can give far worse results than the top-end Pixel. Google Pixel 6 is because Roland Moore-Colyer, the editor of Android smartphones, has been waiting for it.

