Use these simple tips to prepare your Google Grant for a year-end donation





At that time! It was rapidly approaching the end of the year, the most important gifting season for most nonprofits.

Many of you are already implementing year-end strategies, but it’s easy to overlook Google Grant’s approach. When it comes to Google Grant strategies, it’s always a good idea to oppose the idea of ​​setting and forgetting. This will never be more relevant than at the end of the year.

So, preparing for the end of the year, we’ve identified some basic things your organization needs to do before December to get the most out of your advertising spend.

Tip 1: If you don’t have a Google Grant, now is the time to get a Google Grant.

It’s never too late to sign up for Google Grant and start running your ad. To qualify for Google Grant, you must meet the following criteria:

Have a secure website hosting your own domain that is not a government or organization, hospital or medical institution, school or academic institution recognized as a tax-exempt 501 (c) (3) organization by the IRA (SSL certification) The book is installed) Register Google for Nonprofits

For more information on how to get started, see Google Grant Cheat Sheet.

Tip 2: Update the message

Nothing is worse than an ad that doesn’t matter at the moment, whether it’s a pandemic, a natural disaster, or a year-end donation.

Incorporate giving season words to ad groups that have shown conversions in the past. To achieve a consistent multi-channel experience, use the messages you use for email, social, Facebook ads, and even direct mail. This type of consistency will come to the donor’s mind as the donor travels through the donor’s journey.

Tip 3: Take advantage of price expansion

Many nonprofits use match campaigns at the end of the year. If you are one of them, don’t forget to take advantage of price extensions as well.

Pricing options appear below your ad and are a great way to show potential donors how much your donation can make a difference thanks to the match you’re playing.

Source: Wordstream

Tip 4: Check your ad schedule

If your Google Grant account is making the most of your spending, check your ad schedule. You can use this feature to control how long your ad is shown, or to set bid adjustments for a specific time period.

Use this insight to find out when conversions or clickthrough rates are low and you limit when your ads appear. By leveraging ad scheduling, you can allocate more of your daily budget to more qualified traffic that actually achieves conversions.

Tip 5: Double-check conversion tracking

Is conversion tracking up to date? Now is the time to reconfirm!

If you’re new to conversion tracking, you can use this feature to better understand the actions that potential donors take after interacting with your ad.

In addition, if your Grant account has conversion tracking set up, you can take advantage of smart bidding strategies. With smart bidding strategies, you can exceed the $ 2 bid limit traditionally allocated for Grant ads. These smart bidding strategies, or conversion-based bidding strategies, help keep your grants competitive when conversions are at the peak of the year.

By implementing these five simple tips as you prepare for December, nonprofits can take advantage of free advertising spend, stand in front of as many potential donors as possible, and convert. You can increase your chances.

