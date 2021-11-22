Rolls-Royce claims that its all-electric plane is the fastest in the world





Rolls-Royce announced that its all-electric aircraft, called the Spirit of Innovation, is the fastest in the world after reaching a top speed of 387.4 mph (623 k / h) in recent flight tests.

In a recent news release, the company claimed that the Spirit of Innovation set three new world records earlier this week, not to be mistaken for a BMW-owned car company. In a flight test conducted on November 16, Rolls-Royce surpassed current records by 132 mph (213 k / h), with the aircraft reaching a top speed of 345.4 mph (555.9 km / h) at 1.8 miles (3 km). Said that. .. Subsequent flights of 9.3 miles (15 km) set another record, during which time it reached 330 mph (532.1 km / h), surpassing the current record by 182 mph (292.8 km / h).

But the Spirit of Innovation isn’t the only one. Rolls-Royce broke another record when it reached 9,842.5 feet (3,000 meters) in 202 seconds, surpassing the current record by 60 seconds. In the company’s view, it also earned the title of the fastest all-electric vehicle in the world when it reached a top speed of 387.4 mph (623 km / h) during flight tests.

The company’s aircraft are equipped with a 400kW electric drivetrain and the most power-dense propulsion battery pack ever assembled in aerospace. Part of the Accelerating the Electrification of Flight project, which receives half of the funding from the UK Government and the National Aerospace Laboratory of Japan.

Rolls-Royce said it would submit data on the outcome of the plane to the International Aviation Federation, also known as the World Airways Sports Federation, which is responsible for verifying world and continental records.

The company’s CEO, Warren East, celebrated the quiet and impressive performance of the aircraft, given that the Spirit of Innovation made its maiden flight over a month ago, and after the UN COP26 negotiations, such innovations. Said to be particularly important.

After the world has focused on the need for action at COP26, this will help achieve Jet Zero and the innovations needed for society to decarbonize transport across air, land and sea. It’s another milestone that supports our ambition to make it happen. release.

Given the hundreds of private jets that landed at COP26 in the ultimate show of irony and hypocrisy, it’s clear that the world has private jet problems and we’re all suffering. Our planet will be better for it if aircraft like the Spirit of Innovation prove to be feasible, especially if the technology can be adapted to larger commercial aircraft. ..

Consider changing the name to Spirit or shorter. That bite.

