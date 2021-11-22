You will see the first leak rendering of Google Pixel 6a





Google recently announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with radical changes. And now that we have the first rendered image of the same thing, it’s time to focus on the midrange of the lineup that offers the Pixel 6a. Let’s see what the future Pixel smartphone will look like.

First look at Google Pixel 6a

According to the popular leak star Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles), the Pixel 6a is expected to have the same design as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. You can see the hump and centered punched hole display of the same huge rear camera. You can also see the dual color scheme inspired by Pixel 6.

The black camera strip can be seen equipped with dual rear cameras and LED flash. There is a “G” logo on the back panel. Glass back panels are also expected.

There’s a volume and power button on the right, a SIM tray slot on the left, and a USB Type-C port (with speaker and microphone grill) on the bottom. Like its older siblings, the phone doesn’t come with a 3.5mm audio jack. If this happens, it’s the first time a Pixel “a” smartphone doesn’t have it.

In addition, the Pixel 6a measures 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7 mm and can have a screen size of 6.2 inches. This is smaller than the vanilla Pixel 6 with a 6.4-inch display.

Expected specifications of Google Pixel 6a

There is no information about the Pixel 6a spec sheet, but there are some speculations. The Pixel 6a is recommended to be equipped with the new midrange Tensor chip or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. It can be equipped with the same 50MP Samsung ISO CELL GN1 camera sensor as the Pixel 6.

Image: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

It will include up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, Android 12, and up to 3 years of software updates. Like the Pixel 6 smartphone, the 6a is expected to have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The price is expected to be below 40,000 rupees.

These are early rumors, so it’s best to take them with a grain of salt and wait for some official details. Please wait for a while for other updates.

Featured images courtesy of: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

