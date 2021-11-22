Sustainability is eye-catching for Compass’s shiny new greenish eyeglass fund – TechCrunch





Most of the dollars are green, but since they are in the hands of the compass, so are the krone, euro and shekel. Based in Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Tel Aviv, the company currently has $ 160 million in funding across the key areas of sustainability and innovation in the construction, real estate and manufacturing industries. In particular, the new fund wants to put early-stage businesses under its waxy golden wings, with check sizes ranging from $ 1 million to $ 5 million.

Managed by partners Sebastian Peck and Talia Rafaeli, the fund aims to drive breakthrough innovations that accelerate the adoption of digital technology and industrial automation in the real estate, construction and manufacturing sectors. In particular, we want to reduce waste and CO2 emissions.

The fund strategy is driven by increasing regulatory pressures to reduce CO2 emissions and new demands for a more environmentally friendly environment.

The compass manager has recent experience with corporate VCs on the automotive side. An industry that has seen significant changes in its desire for more environmentally friendly pastures. Sebastian Peck previously headed Jaguar Land Rover’s corporate VC division, but Talia Rafaeri led the investment on behalf of the Porsche VC division in Europe and Israel.

The fund wants to investigate startups that fall into one of three buckets:

Smart, sustainable and healthy homes — advanced materials, smart home technology, IoT, climate technology. Business model and service innovations in real estate and construction — solutions for lifecycle asset optimization, architecture and building design, construction methods, and improved customer experience Digital Enterprise — Industrial Automation, Digital Supply Chain Management, Cyber ​​Security, Enterprise Software, circular economy.

“To tackle the threat of climate change, we need to think differently about how to design and build future cities, commercial buildings and homes,” says Sebastian Peck. “Today, 39% of the world’s CO2 is emitted from the building sector and 30% of the waste generated in Europe comes from construction and demolition. To meet its environmental obligations, the sector is fundamentally Need to change, it represents a tremendous opportunity for innovation and new business models, he adds. Our goal is to create a founder who has a real impact on our industry. By helping, we bring the financial benefits of the top quarter. “

“Venture capital plays a key role in mitigating the climate impact of modern industry and funding the development of breakthrough solutions that support more sustainable business practices,” said Talia Rafaeri. increase. “We are very excited to embark on this journey and help the ambitious founders who make this change.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/11/22/kompas-venture-fund/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos