



Roland Berger, a global strategic consulting firm, has released the 2021 edition of its annual retail banking survey, highlighting the latest trends and developments in the retail banking scene. Summary of major findings (6 graphs) in the field of digital transformation.

While the retail banking industry had already stepped up its digital transformation efforts before Covid-19, the pandemic acted as a catalyst and accelerator for digital transformation.

Digital maturity continues to rise, especially in the areas of consumer loans and mortgages.

Going forward, digital transformation will be at the top of the innovation agenda, led by hotspot areas as platforms, digital payments and robotic process automation.

Not surprisingly, 9 out of 10 banks plan to increase their digital transformation budget over the next few years.

However, when it comes to achieving innovation, legacy IT enterprise technology is at the same time designated as the biggest internal barrier to achieving results.

The availability of IT talent is seen as another key success factor in driving innovation, with both data analysts and IT developers playing the top five most sought-after roles in the coming years. Is responsible for.

Roland Berger’s partner Sebastian Steger (and lead author of the report along with Sven Kuonen) commented on the study, saying: Services will become increasingly difficult to stay competitive.

Retail banks must also act now so that they will not be replaced by big tech companies and fintech. Adopting a customer-driven design approach should be central to all digital efforts. We need to build new and innovative solutions along the entire value chain to provide a great customer experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.consultancy.eu/news/7079/digital-transformation-trends-in-the-retail-banking-industry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos