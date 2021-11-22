F | T: FinTechTimes-Composer sends individual investors to the moon





Breather, ritual graduates are about to ride the wave of retail investment on the automated trading platform Composer (BETAKIT)

Backed by a group of investors, including San Francisco’s First Round Capital and Toronto’s Golden Ventures, Composer aims to bring institutional investment strategies to individual investors.

Buffett-backed Indian FinTech giant Paytm stumbles on market debut (WALL STREET JOURNAL)

The list of One97, the parent of the payment platform, is part of the wave of high-tech IPOs in India.

Simplyk wins seed capital and brings a free non-profit financing platform to the United States (BETAKIT)

The funding, which has raised the total funding of Simplyks to $ 4.5 million so far, also includes private angel investors.

Crypto VC company Paradigm debuts Monster’s $ 2.5 billion fund (TECHCRUNCH)

As the crypto market continues to push towards new heights, investors have noticed a growing desire for LPs to expose to space, leading to huge new venture funds by 2021 standards.

BetaKit Live: How to Drive Growth and Innovation through Impact Investing (BETAKIT)

At the next BetaKit Live on Thursday, December 2, TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good, Global Impact Investing Network, and Gotcare leaders will discuss corporate venture capital and impact investing space.

Hong Kong FinTech startup Airwallex raises another 9-digit funding (FORBES)

Startups called the funding round oversubscribe and were driven by a strong foundational performance in the third quarter.

Manitoba Grants Neo Financial $ 1.6 Million to Expand Winnipeg’s Workforce (BETAKIT)

Neo Financial will use this money to provide skill training to 300 new employees at Winnipeg’s headquarters in downtown Exchange District.

El Salvador government strike deals with Bitfinex, Blockstream and issues $ 1 billion of Bitcoin bonds (THE BLOCK CRYPTO)

El Salvador has signed a deal with iFinex and Canadian blockchain startups Blockstream and iFinex to advance its efforts in the Bitcoin market. For Victoria-based Blockstream, the news arrives months after the company secures $ 266 million in Series B funding at a valuation of $ 4 billion.

What to expect from major investors (BETAKIT)

Silicon Valley Bank shares tips on what to expect from major investors and how to build strong relationships with them.

Wrapbook claims $ 1 billion in valuation for $ 100 million in Series B funding (BETAKIT)

Eight months after completing a $ 27 million Series A round, the Toronto and New York-based lapbook will be led by Tiger Global Management to expand the range of payroll software for the entertainment industry. Raised $ 100 million in funding.

Hamilton’s youth was charged after a $ 46 million cryptocurrency was stolen by a U.S. resident (CBC)

Hamilton’s youth was charged with theft of $ 46 million in cryptocurrencies after investigators learned that some of them were directed to purchase game usernames.

EnPowered has revealed $ 12.75 million in funding to become the Stripe of cleantech (BETAKIT).

Kitchener-Waterloo-based startup EnPowered announces 12.75 million CAD seed finance to drive the growth of a newly launched payment platform aimed at increasing adoption of clean tech projects Did.

Cryptographic company behind the name change of Los Angeles Staples Center (New York Times)

What is Crypto.com paying $ 700 million for sports venue naming rights?

A CDW study reveals nasty data about the state of cybersecurity in Canadian start-ups (BETAKIT).

Theo Van Wyk, Head of Solution Development and Cyber ​​Security at CDW Canada, reveals nasty statistics from the new CDW Cyber ​​Security Survey.

