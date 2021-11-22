The turmoil of innovation is leading us to a decentralized economy.





The economic potential of the Tertiary Industrial Revolution and the impact of the Internet have been on building a unified global network of economic activity, commerce and interaction with professionals. The digital economy can be further disrupted by new innovations in which the majority of trading of goods and services is in the hands of individuals as well as businesses and governments.

The Internet economy has resulted in significant cost savings in many areas of the economy, resulting in faster productivity growth, lower consumer prices and faster living standards. It is clear that the economic benefits of the Internet are rapidly being accepted today.

Time to reach $ 1 billion in revenue:

Disney: 45 Starbucks: 25 Nike: 17 Wal-Mart: 13 Microsoft: 13 Tesla: 10 Netflix: 9 Twitter: 8 Spots: 7 Apple: 6 Facebook: 6 Amazon: 5 Year Google: 5 years

Evidence proves that the time it takes to reach $ 1 billion has diminished over time. Future entrepreneurs will further reduce the time gap.

One of the basic beliefs of the digital revolution is to give consumers more information and choices. It reestablished the term economic disadvantage. Financial disadvantages were defined in terms of individual employment status, their income, and whether they were low income. This factor represents the overall financial disadvantage experienced in areas with no investment, high unemployment and single-parent families.

Good news about mass layoffs

In a recent survey of 117 CEOs conducted by Fortune and Deloitte, 73% said labor / skills shortages were likely an external issue that would disrupt business in the next 12 months. I am. In the same survey, 57% of CEOs said attracting and hiring talent was one of the organization’s biggest challenges, and 51% said retaining talent was one of the biggest challenges.

The survey concluded that the resignation rate was the highest among mid-career employees and the highest in the technology and healthcare industry.

Specifically, what is driving this trend?

Great Awakening can be Great Awakening, as millions of people are looking for more meaningful, influential, purpose-driven work. Behind the mass layoff is a collective change in our thinking, supported by Pandemicon, and many are reassessing their very thoughts about what it means to work. Millions of people around the world have determined that life is too short to do a job that is sane, safe, or endangering the soul. For them, this moment led to a desire for a more meaningful, more influential, purpose-driven work that could actually change the world.

Perhaps it is more accurate to call this moment Great Awakening than to call it Great Awakening.

Creating a talent pipeline Old way

Our education system is obsolete worldwide. Information was a product, and education was based on the memory of information. Therefore, in today’s world of instant access to information, the current education system is largely irrelevant.

Over the last six years, more than 550 AICTE-related technical colleges have been closed. Web 2.0 has created a boom, resulting in the birth of new STEM colleges, with some colleges functioning with fewer test takers and more vacant seats. Eventually, these institutions will be closed.

According to ACTED data, there are 10,361 engineering institutions approved by AICTE, accepting a total of more than 370,000 students, but only 24% of graduates were hired in fiscal 2020.

Growth of internet users in India.

India is at the forefront of entrepreneurial democratic competition with the West.There are many reasons, but let’s start here

India will have 504 million active internet users in 2020. Of the total Internet population, 433 million are over 12 years old and 71 million are 5-11 years old, accessing the Internet on family devices.

About 70% of India’s active internet population is daily users. Nine out of ten users in urban areas of India access the Internet at least once a week. Compared to March 2019, rural India has added 30 million new users with daily internet access.

Improving mobile internet connectivity, quality of service, and affordability could allow local consumers to spend more time on the internet in the future. Starlink, operated by SpaceX, provides satellite Internet access to most of the globe and integrated Indian entities on November 1, 2021, with local Internet broadband connections as the sole agenda item.

The rise of online entrepreneurs in India.

Leaders of Indian internet starters operating businesses ranging from food delivery, e-commerce to online insurance are currently listed on the market, bringing their total to $ 180 billion by 2025.

The growing size and maturity of India’s Internet economy is beginning to create more value and investment opportunities. According to HSBC Global Research, more than $ 60 billion has been invested in Indian Internet start-ups over the last five years, with approximately $ 12 billion invested in 2020 alone.

The value of the entire sector (excluding FinTech) is expected to reach $ 180 billion by 2025.

Yet another mess is that the OTP account validation process itself is obsolete. KYC is starting to get confused by automatic authentication.

The Internet has changed the lives of people, including businesses, consumers and technocrats. It increased economic growth, productivity, efficiency, scale, accuracy, profits, markets, practicality, work, and reduced the time, energy and money spent on things.

As the technology behind the blockchain and the Metaverse ecosystem grows, countless new inventions will further improve human life.

One thing is certain: the turmoil of innovation is driving us into a decentralized economy. So which industry will have the most impact when Web 3.0 emerges rapidly and leads to a decentralized economy? Where are your future jobs? Where is our economy heading? What role will cryptocurrencies play in the next 510 years?

