Restart Energy Innovative Technologies AG Launches First Sustainable STO on Swiss Blockchain Platform DAURA | News





Zug, Switzerland and Bucharest, Romania, November 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Restart Energy Innovative Technologies AG (REIT) launches its first sustainable STO on the Swiss blockchain platform DAURA. REIT AG raises 7.99 MNCHF by providing digital participation certificates on the blockchain using the SWISSCOM-backed DAURA platform.

The funding will be funded by the acquisition of manageable renewable assets by Restart Energy One SA, one of Romania’s leading comprehensive private energy suppliers, which launched and listed its first green bond on the Bucharest Stock Exchange earlier this year. Used for the development of downstream energy supply businesses. Global expansion of the recently launched RED platform. An innovative blockchain platform that provides the first end-to-end tokenized carbon offset system and carbon marketplace for businesses and individuals.

“Our goal is to democratize the sector suffering from bureaucracy and transaction costs using cutting-edge technology and innovative business models. Free up capital, save money and Helping local electricity producers earn more and laying the foundation for a sustainable future. A traditional energy supply business, REITAG, the future of energy production and consumption is bureaucratic and outdated. We understand that it is about giving people and businesses the freedom to access and participate in a more sustainable energy ecosystem that is agnostic to our business model. Group, our legacy businesses, energy suppliers, and the RED platform. “Experience and successful track record in a bold approach to the energy sector with the technology used,” said Armand Domuta, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Restart Energy Innovative Technologies AG.

To participate in future STOs, investors need to offset CO2 emissions and prove that they have reached net zero. To do this, create an account on the RED platform, use special tools to calculate CO2 emissions, and validate sustainable behavior such as green energy production and consumption, or certifications available in You can offset these emissions by purchasing a carbon offset certificate from your project. platform.

With global energy demand expected to double by 2030 and finite resource consumption rising rapidly, countries around the world are trying new reforms through deregulation, leveraging utilities for more innovative and bold solutions. We are opening up and building a better world.

Restart Energy has 50.000 customers, an estimated revenue of € 28 million in 2021 and a project pipeline of 550 MW of renewable energy development.

About restart energy innovation technology

Restart Energy Innovative Technologies (REIT AG) is a Swiss-based holding company that funds, researches and develops innovative energy technology ventures with the goal of building and maintaining an ecosystem of innovation in sustainability. It is a company. REIT AG incorporates traditional revenue-generating assets into upstream (renewable energy) and downstream (energy supply) value lines for climate change technology, carbon offsets, renewable energy, and sustainability.

About restart energy

Restart Energy, founded in Timisoara in 2015, is a 100% Romanian-owned independent power and natural gas supplier for homes and businesses. Restart Energy has more than 50,000 home customers and about 5,000 corporate customers. The company is located in the Romanian and Serbian markets and will develop in several European markets from 2021 onwards, including Germany and Spain.

About RED

The RED platform allows individuals, businesses and other organizations to calculate their carbon footprint and obtain tokenized carbon credits for aggressive environmental behavior certified as non-fungible on NFT chips or blockchains. The first tokenized carbon offset ecosystem. The RED platform is based on a state-of-the-art blockchain technology called Zalmoxis under the Restart Energy brand. This technology runs on PoS and PoA and is an improved version of Ethereum that solves scalability issues. At the same time, Zarmoxys retains all the benefits of Ethereum, including the transfer of chips issued by RED for the main Ethereum network. On the other hand, energy consumption is 1 in 1.000, emissions are zero, gasoline tax is close to zero, and blockchain sustainability is up to 100 times higher.

