The Google Play store is new in the bottom bar[オファー]Test tabs





In April, the Google Play store undertook a major UI overhaul, with the hamburger menu removed in the app store and redesigned, including UI tweaks.[設定]With the page[マイアプリ]A menu has been added. Currently, Google is testing another UI change in the Google Play store, adding a fifth tab to the bottom bar.

As 9to5Google discovered, the Google Play Store is testing a new “offer” tab, increasing the number of tabs in the bottom bar from four to five. The tab is between “Apps” and “Movies and TV”.[オファー]On the tab[好きなアプリのオファー]When[好きなゲームのオファー]The carousel of is displayed. Basically, you can combine continuous sales and transactions of games and apps in one place. However, it is different from the Offers and Notifications page that appears at the bottom of your profile page.

Old bottm bar with 4 tabs New “offer” tab

Screenshot Credits: 9to5Google

[オファー]The tab seems to be in A / B testing and hasn’t been widely deployed yet. It wasn’t available on my phone running the latest version of the Google Play Store app. Google regularly conducts various A / B tests on the Play Store app, and there is no guarantee that these experiments will reach the final product. We will pay attention to this feature and let you know when it starts to be widely deployed.

The Google Play Store has recently redesigned Material You to support dynamic color themes on Android 12. Google is also working to improve the Play Store experience on large screen devices such as foldable, Chromebooks and tablets. Meanwhile, the Play Store website has finally gained some long-awaited attention with its fresh design. The new design uses large icons and a white background to accentuate the content.

Play store[オファー]Did you receive the tab? Please let us know in the comments below.

