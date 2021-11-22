ParkMobile expands to more locations with Google Maps Google Pay direct payment option





The integration of ParkMobile and Google Pay allows users to pay for parking in over 350 cities in the United States without having to download a separate parking app or create a ParkMobile account. Recently, over 100 new markets have been added, including Pittsburgh, PA, Sommerville, Massachusetts, and Jersey City, NJ. Newly added universities include the University of Georgia, the University of California, Davis, and Arizona State University.

Google Maps allows ParkMobile users to navigate to their destination and pay parking fees quickly wherever ParkMobile is accepted.To make a payment, the driver can use the Google Maps driving navigation, or the Google Pay app or web page (pay.google.com/parking).[駐車料金を支払う]You can tap the button. You can then use Google Pay to enter your parking zone number, add time and select your preferred payment method. When the user parks using Google Pay for the first time, the user must also enter the license plate number of the car. Once the session is started, users can easily extend their parking time from the Google Pay app without returning to the meter.

Fausto Araujo, Product Manager at Google Pay, said: “Thanks to the integration with Park Mobile, users can travel to their destinations, pay parking fees, and charge meters because of the convenience of their mobile devices.”

“We are excited to continue working with Google and bring Park Mobile’s vast inventory into Google Maps,” said Jeff Perkins, CEO of Park Mobile. “Thanks to the growing partnership between Park Mobile and Google, more Parkers across the United States will have an easier and more seamless parking and payment experience.”

About Park Mobile

ParkMobile, LLC is a leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, providing contactless payments for millions of people to easily find, book and pay for parking on their mobile devices. I am. The company’s technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including eight of the top ten cities, university campuses, airports and stadiums. People can use the ParkMobile solution to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without the use of meters or kiosks. In addition, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at the stadium venue for concerts and sporting events. You can also book in the garage in the metro area, so you can drive to the city without worrying about finding a parking lot. ParkMobile is Inc. Selected as the Top Workplace of the 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect “Smart 50”, and Atlanta Journal Constitution. In addition, the company received the 2020 Stevie Awards for achieving product innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for the most innovative technology companies and best travel apps. For more information, please visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

