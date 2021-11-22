PwCs FinTech Market Map Acquires Shares in the Growing Canadian Technology Sector





With the help of Hockeystick, PwC Canada has created a map showing some of the trends that are shaping Canada’s financial services ecosystem.

The map categorizes the stability of private FinTech companies in Canada by subcategory and is headquartered in Canada by sector that has raised angel investment, venture capital, or private equity finance since 2015 based on total funding. Lists top startups.

COVID-19 puts financial pressure on businesses and consumers alike, leading many to pay more attention to their finances. According to PwC, this environment has led to increased demand and investor interest in FinTech solutions related to expense and investment management.

This trend has benefited start-ups such as Vancouver-based benches and Toronto-based Wealth Simple. These are two FinTech categories that PwC classifies into accounting and expense management and wealth management, respectively, and intensifies competition. In 2021, Wealth simple and Bench both raised major funding rounds.

Andrew Popliger, PwC Canada’s partner and national technology leader, has already seen several fintech companies complete their IPOs and raise equity rounds in the last 12 months. This trend is expected to continue for the next year or two, with more FinTech IPOs and equity rounds.

According to PwC, there is also demand for payment integration and processing solutions such as those offered by Toronto Brim and London and Montral-based Paystone, two of the 10 companies listed in this category in COVID-19. It’s still expensive.

The number of companies in the subsector and the amount of funding they have secured show where the current focus is on venture-backed Canadian FinTech.

Other categories of the 10 companies include: Digital banking and financial infrastructure. Capital markets; insurance; blockchain and crypto featuring Vancouver-based Blockstream.

Related: Following the $ 61 million TSX IPO, Propel Holdings focuses on US expansion

PwC’s wealth management category is a bit underpopulated, with six startups (in addition to Wealthsimple), including start-ups such as Toronto’s d1g1t, Montral-based Mako Fintech, and Calgarys Flahmingo.

For example, like Wealth Management, PwC’s lending category is a bit underpopulated, with seven players, including Toronto-based Clearco and Borrowell. Other categories with less representation include: HR, salary, and benefits. And regulatory technology.

PwC’s accounting and expense management categories include Toronto-based Vena and Freshbooks, both of which secured significant investment earlier this year.

Related: Koho secures $ 70 million in Series C to expand adoption of digital banking services

The least represented category in the list is non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with only two startups. However, this includes Vancouver-based Dapper Labs, which is well-capitalized and talked about.

Going forward, PwC expects to increase interest in Canadian FinTech companies with the deployment of open banking, which the Liberal Government has promised to introduce by 2023.

Featured image with visual story || Unsplash’s Michele

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/pwcs-fintech-market-map/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos