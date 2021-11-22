DHgate and Google Work Together to Promote 2.3 Million Small Exporters in Overseas Digital Marketing | News





Shenzhen, China-(BUSINESS WIRE)-November 22, 2021-

DHgate and Google, China’s leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplaces, recently announced the launch of a fast and easy co-advertising solution for exporters to promote online sales abroad.

Called the Huitou Advertising Platform, this solution was the first mark in China and significantly lowered the barriers for DHgate’s 2.3 million sellers. Most of them are micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME). With this solution, sellers can leverage Google Shopping and Google SmartShopping to run effective marketing campaigns in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

With Huitou, Google’s advertising solution offerings are seamlessly integrated into DHgate’s marketing platform for sellers, along with other established advertising tools from e-commerce companies.

Therefore, it is easily accessible within the DHgate seller’s portal or an external portal outside the e-commerce marketplace, eliminating the need for sellers to register for a Google account.

Huitou allows sellers of the DHgate platform to set up an advertising plan that includes budget, timing, and destination countries within minutes, and execute this plan conveniently and efficiently.

In addition, Huitou provides DHgate sellers with data such as clicks and transaction value to better analyze ad results.

“Google has been working on developing innovative and useful digital marketing tools and services for many years,” said Bai Yong, Head of Channel Partners at Google Greater China. “We are excited to empower sellers by leveraging the foresight of working with DHgate to build innovative marketing services. This new solution will improve the performance and efficiency of international marketing. I’m looking forward to it. “

Huitou is at the right time for DHgate sellers, as China’s cross-border e-commerce imports and exports grew 20.1% year-on-year in the first three quarters of this year, according to data released by Customs. I am. ..

LiWei, General Manager of DHgate’s Marketing Center, said:

Prior to this collaboration, Google was one of the most important channels for cross-border business to reach customers around the world. Based on 17 years of accumulated data insights and algorithmic iterations, DHgate is a leading company that leverages search engines to drive sales.

According to SimilarWeb data, 45.4% of DHgate’s total traffic will come from Google and other search engines in 2020, ahead of 33.5% of the following B2B cross-border e-commerce companies.

“We believe that Huitou, which combines the benefits of Google Ads with DHgate data and the benefits of technology over the last few years, must provide DHgate sellers with a pleasing user experience,” Lee added.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become China’s leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace. We reach millions of people with reliable products and services through our global businesses and offices, including the United States and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2020, DHgate will serve more than 36 million registered buyers from 223 countries and territories by connecting to more than 2.3 million sellers in China and other countries. The platform has over 25 million live lists annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @ DHgate.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006069/en/

Contact: Georgia Lv

Tel: (86) 10-8202 8870 ext.8908

[email protected]

Keywords: China Asia Pacific

Industry Keywords: Retail Online Retail

Source: DHgate

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 11/22/2021 04:14 AM / DISC: 11/22/2021 04:14 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006069/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bakersfield.com/ap/news/dhgate-and-google-come-together-to-facilitate-2-3-million-small-exporters-in-overseas-digital/article_a08edaed-8305-5d92-8a1c-441bbb097dfd.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos