2021 Rise Award Winners Revealed | News





Rise, an advocacy group for women working in the broadcast, has revealed the winners of the award.

Over 200 direct guests attended the Award Night as part of the DPP Tech Leaders Briefing on Thursday, November 18th. With Red Bee Media offering global streaming, people could even watch at home.

Marketer / PR | Sponsor: Annex ProSilvia Botella, Marketing Manager, Red Bee Media-WINNERMelanie Crandall, Demand Generation Manager, VizrtLauren McIntosh, Global Marketing Manager, Accedo

R & D Engineer | Sponsored by Laura Bunea of ​​Ateliere Creative Technologies, Vizrt’s R & D Engineer-WINNER Michelle Griffin, Product Engineering Manager, Farmer’s Wife, Circus Jennifer Zeidan, Engineering Manager, Media Systems Infrastructure, Netflix

Featured Stocks | AvidNeave Spikings, Support Engineer, ITV Studios Sponsored-WINNER Sophie Lambert, Freelance Jane Lawrance, VT Warranty, Timeline TelevisionGeorgia Thirtle, Sound Engineer, Gravity Media

NEW-Influencer | Sponsors: BitmovinLouise Patel, Co-Director, The Inside Project / Share My Telly Job-WINNERMarianna Montague, Senior Director Customer Success Management, AvidKylee Pea, Manager, Creative Technology Program Management, Netflix

Production Support Engineer | Blackmagic DesignCarys Hughes, Engineer-Emerging Technology, Sky-WINNERSophie Colvin, Vision Warranty Manager, Gravity MediaMirusha Jegatheeswaran, Content Technology Support Engineer, ITV Daytime

Product Innovation | Sponsor: Clear-ComKaren Walker, Vice President-Camera Motion System, Ross Video-WINNERIzabella Koukorava, Product Manager, SkyMichelle Munson, CEO and Co-Founder, Eluvio

Sales | Sponsored by Deluxe KarenClark, Head of Sales for Australia and New Zealand, Telstra-WINNERAngela Gibbons, Head of Sales, EMG UKLaura Wignall, Business Development Manager-Production, Gravity Media

Business | Sponsored by Live-UMichelle Munson, CEO and co-founder, Eluvio-WINNER Dr. Johanna Bjrklund, Co-Founder and CTO, CodemillAlison Pitchford, Group Managing Director, MBIHeidi Shakespeare, Director-IMES Europe

Technical Operations | Sponsored by Ross Video Rebecca Moore, Director of Technical Operations at CNNI-WINNER Kate Furtas, Key Account Manager, Deluxe Media Rebecca Smith, Audio Assistant, Platform Post Production

NEW-Students | Sponsored by SMPTE Hollyvan der Rest at Solent University-WINNER Catherine King, University of Pittsburgh Samamil Milan, University of Surrey

NEW-Corporate Award for Investing in Women | Sponsored by Telstra Visual Data Media Services-WINNER Deluxe Localisation Newsbridge

