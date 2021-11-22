AI, ML, cloud and 5G will be the most important technologies in 2022: Survey





Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud computing, and 5G will be the most important technologies next year, according to a study titled The Impact of Technology and Beyond by IEEE in 2022. The interests of mankind.

The survey reveals the findings of global research technology leaders in the United States, United Kingdom, China, India and Brazil, including 350 Chief Technology Officers, Chief Information Officers and IT Directors.

Due to the global epidemic, the technology leaders surveyed said they accelerated adoption of cloud computing (60%), AI and ML (51%), 5G (46%), etc. in 2021. Not surprisingly, 95% agreed and 66% strongly agreed. This will enable AI to drive most of the innovation in almost every industry sector over the next one to five years.

Technology leaders surveyed found that 5G is remote for remote surgery and health record transmission (24%), telemedicine and education (20%), personal and professional daily communication (15%), entertainment and sports. It is said to be useful in fields such as medical care. Live event streaming (14%), manufacturing and assembly (13%), transportation and traffic control (7%), carbon dioxide emission reduction and energy efficiency (5%), agriculture and agriculture (2%).

For the industrial sectors most affected by technology in 2022, the technology leaders surveyed cited manufacturing (25%), financial services (19%), healthcare (16%) and energy (13%). I am. Compared to the beginning of 2021, 92% of respondents agreed that the implementation of smart building technologies that help sustainability, decarbonization, and energy savings has become an organization’s top priority.

The impact of covid-19 is globally different, and as hybrid work continues, technology leaders work with teams more closely with talent leaders for office check-in, space usage data, and analytics. Almost universally agreed to implement workplace technology and apps. , Covid and health protocols, employee productivity, engagement and mental health.

Eighty-three percent of respondents consider maintaining strong cybersecurity for hybrid workers, remote and office workers, a key challenge. Meanwhile, 73% of respondents consider returning to work, health and safety protocols, software, apps, and data management as follows: challenge.

Over the next five years, 81% agree to be enhanced by robots, and 77% agree that robots will be deployed throughout the organization in the same time frame to enhance almost all business functions. increase. From sales and human resources to marketing and IT.

