How to recover accidentally deleted bookmarks in Google Chrome and Firefox





Both Google Chrome and Firefox can restore deleted bookmarks, but both methods are different.

Chromes Bookmark Manager has a undo option. To undo bookmark deletion in Bookmark Manager, press Ctrl + Z. Even if you didn’t have the bookmark manager open when you deleted the bookmark, you can press Ctrl + Shift + O to open it and use Ctrl + Z to undo the bookmark deletion. You may need to click on the list of bookmarks before pressing Ctrl + Z, on Mac instead press Command + Z.

Firefox Bookmark Manager also has a undo feature. Firefox also performs regular automatic bookmark backups.

Firefox keeps backups for a few days, making it easy to restore bookmarks without digging into hidden folders.

Google Chrome: Closes all open chrome windows, but doesn’t reopen chrome If you have already closed chrome, keep it closed Chrome saves one backup of your bookmark file and chromeLaunch Window Explorer Overwrites that backup each time you launch and plug in the following location in the address bar-replace the name with the name of your Windows user account The folder contains two bookmark files-bookmarks and Bookmarks.bakBookmarks. bak is the latest backup taken the last time you opened your browser. To revert, rename the current name Rename the bookmark file to something like bookmarks.old. This keeps a copy of the current bookmark file in case you need it. Rename the bookmarks.bak file to bookmarks only. This will load the backup file when you open Chrome. I was able to restore the missing bookmarks. Mozilla Firefox: In the library window[整理]On the menu[元に戻す]There are also commands. If you deleted your bookmarks a few days ago, use: import and backup The restore submenu under Firefox automatically backs up your bookmarks daily and saves a few days’ worth of value.

Note that restoring a backup completely replaces existing bookmarks with backup bookmarks. In other words, you’ll love bookmarks created after the backup was provided.

