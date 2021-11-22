Nothing has changed with everything: why VC innovation and funding in digital health needs to target the Medicaid population





Venture capital is focused on digital health companies. Each week, the news cycle is filled with new funding rounds for a diverse portfolio of new healthcare services and technologies. Pandemics have accelerated innovation, from telemedicine to telemedicine monitoring and behavioral health.

The funding community and entrepreneurs are excited about what the future of digital health will be for good reason.

Rock Health reports that digital health companies have raised a total of $ 21.3 billion in venture capital from investors by the third quarter of 2021. That’s more than double the $ 10.2 billion raised by the third quarter of 2020. Think about innovations in healthcare technology.

On the other hand, as the pandemic has expanded the conversation about health inequalities, there are also inequalities where VCs are concentrating their investment. While funding is being poured into new and profitable areas related to telemedicine, mental health and Medicare Advantage, Medicaid patients are left behind.

Medicaid acts as a US public health insurance provider for low-income earners. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Medicaid covers one in five Americans and accounts for about one-sixth of US health care costs ($ 662 billion in 2020). Many of these patients have complex and costly medical needs.

Although advances have been made in technologies that support access to health care and better care, there are basically a large number of people who have not yet met their medical needs.

More needs, less resources

Traditionally, the care of Medicaid populations has a low return on investment, so the private sector has often ignored these patients. Repayment rates are always lower than alternatives, and these rates are constantly changing (usually state by state). Although reimbursement rates are low, Medicaid’s population often has the same complex medical needs as others and has less resources for out-of-pocket costs.

In addition, patients often enter and leave Medicaid qualifications, making it difficult to build a credible relationship with a healthcare provider. This can make it difficult to ensure the quality of many factors related to patient involvement, compliance, continuity of care, and ultimately, successful value-based payments. Needless to say, social determinants of health (SDoH) functioning within the Medicaid population can further impair access to and impartiality to health. Communicating with patients is one of the biggest challenges in bridging the care gaps that are often unmet due to difficult socio-economic conditions.

Even CMS recognizes the coordination and need for innovation to support Medicaid’s population. The authorities’ latest strategic direction points to the need for accountable care, health equity, and improved access and affordability. All of these are factors that the VC community has the resources to support and work on.

CMS is eager to work with healthcare confusion on payer-care provider coordination, clinical tools, better outcome measurement, and technical approaches to improve the ability to transform healthcare. It states that there is.

Innovation makes everything possible

Historically, healthcare services simply couldn’t be expanded. As both a doctor and a computer scientist, my mission is to help develop and deploy digital health solutions to the masses. We need to invest in teams and technologies to build solutions that help the masses who need them most. Venture capital firms can help roll the ball by investing in places where technology can serve and grow.

Take telemedicine as an example. It has been around for decades, but due to the pandemic, medical institutions have reduced barriers to use, and providers are finally taking care of people at large distances.

There was also the misconception that poorly serviced people would not have access to technology. Pew Research has found that access to mobile phones, including smartphones, is no longer a barrier to innovation. Almost 90% of Americans have access to public wifi and mobile phones. In addition, smartphone ownership is the highest ever, even among people with scarce socio-economic resources.

Today, digital health start-ups can reach these patients with technology-first solutions that address their healthcare needs. Historically, scalable software solutions have been prohibitively expensive to reach large Medicaid populations, but can easily be extended to the entire patient population in need.

That just right business

As an industry, we cannot ignore the greater needs of medical systems. Taking care of people who have been overlooked is just a good business. It takes the lead by investing in technology solutions that help physician-led companies understand the complex risks and care needs associated with vulnerable and underserved people and bridge the care gap. It is a place where you can grasp.

Indeed, Medicaid is not the market most entrepreneurs think of when they first set up a company. Therefore, it is even more important for VCs to support these initiatives. Fostering innovation for underserved people is not a charity project, but a need and opportunity from a dollar and cent perspective. We have the technology to make things better and we need to make it better for everyone.

If you want to keep a better medical system than we’ve found, you need a VC company to reach everything and invest in technology that helps everything. In some respects we have made light-years of progress, but there is still more work to be done to reach those who need the most care and technology outcomes.

Venture capital firms need to stop being silent partners and go out before making health care fairer, more affordable and accessible.

Photo: phive2015, Getty Images

