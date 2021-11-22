Free download Moncage PLAZA





Moncage PLAZA for PC Free Download with Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing Casual, Adventure and Indie game.

Moncage PLAZA for PC 2021 Overview Moncage is an amazing mini puzzle adventure developed by Optillusion. The game takes place inside a mysterious cube, where each side of the cube contains a unique world: be it an ancient factory, a light tower, an amusement park, a church, etc. At first glance, they may seem random and unrelated, but upon taking a closer look, you will become fascinated by the subtle and intricate ways of how these worlds are connected…….

【Solve puzzles with mind-boggling optical illusions】

Use your imagination and spare no brain cells to find the connection and identify every possible interaction between the different sides of the cube, then watch as the magic unfolds in front of you.

【Collect all the pictures to reveal the story】

Behind the puzzles, there is a story with a sudden twist for the player to unravel. Collect pictures from mysterious nooks and crannies to reveal the core story, one picture at a time.

【Get out of trouble with thoughtful hints】

There are several guidance systems to help prevent players from getting stuck. Focus can be activated to highlight key elements of the solution, while hint texts are available to provide more clarity. And if all else fails, how-to videos can open up as the ultimate safety plan.

Prove your puzzle solving skills with medals

There are a total of 15 achievements in the game, each corresponding to a medal designed with a unique stunning design. The full set of 15 medals can be the perfect guide to prove your master puzzle solving skills~

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Reload Set: PLAZAG Game File Name: Moncage_PLAZA.zipGame Download Size: 825 MBMD5SUM: 6bdbb26c7e8e391b8b06f9f38d40659 System Requirements PLAZA

Before you start Moncage PLAZA free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating System: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (64-bit) * Processor: Intel Celeron G1820 | AMD A4-7300 * Memory: 6 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 2500 MB Available space

Recommended:

* Operating System: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (64-bit) * Processor: Intel Core i3 6100 | AMD FX-6300 * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 2500 MB Available space

