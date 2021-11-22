The “InnoBay 2021” special program focuses on GBA’s innovation dynamism





The Greater Bay Area (GBA), which consists of nine cities in Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong, has emerged as one of the high grounds for innovation in China. To further unleash the potential of the region’s technology and entrepreneurship, CGTN and the Hong Kong X Foundation, a charity under Sequoia China, co-sponsored the “InnoBay 2021” special program on Monday.

Policy makers, entrepreneurs and experts shared their views on GBA-related innovation and technology development in Hong Kong, and the steps needed to further leverage the benefits of building an innovation-driven economy.

Notable speakers included Leung Chun-ying, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), former Chief Executive of Hong Kong, and current leader Carrie Lam. rice field. Both sides expressed their hope to build Hong Kong into an international innovation center and a global technology hub.

In his speech, Leung said that greater cooperation across the Shenzhen River in Guangdong is the best way to support the development of the GBA.

Leung Chun-ying, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and former Chief Executive of Hong Kong, will give a speech at “InnoBay 2021” on November 22, 2021. / CGTN

To date, seven universities in Hong Kong with strong scientific research capabilities have settled or will settle in the GBA cities. The Guangzhou branch of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in Guangdong Province is also scheduled to officially open in September next year.

Leung said he hopes that Hong Kong universities are rushing to the mainland to help drive development opportunities in the Greater Bay Area.

Carrie Lam, Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), also emphasized the importance of cooperation between the university and IT.

“I am grateful for the country’s support and are determined to work with the local IT department to harness our strengths. In the 2021 policy speech submitted on October 6, we will support the university. We have outlined some measures to enhance the IT ecosystem in Hong Kong, including. Build more facilities, hire more research talent and give more impetus for re-industrialization. , And work more closely with Shenzhen, “Mr. Lam said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer Carrie Lam will give a speech on “InnoBay 2021” on November 22, 2021. / CGTN

In a policy speech, Ram announced plans to transform northern Hong Kong into a metropolis covering approximately 300 square kilometers. Adjacent to Shenzhen, it will be the most important district in Hong Kong to facilitate integration with Shenzhen and connectivity with GBA.

According to Lam, the metropolis will serve as an innovative complement to the existing port metropolis and will develop into an international innovation and technology hub that offers 650,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, Shen Haixiong, Deputy Minister of Public Relations of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and Chairman of the China Media Group (CMG), shared insights from his personal work experience in the region and the future path. Suggested about.

Shen Haixiong, Deputy Minister of Public Relations and Director of China’s Widespread Television Bureau, will give a speech at “InnoBay 2021” on November 22, 2021. / CGTN

“Currently, the spirit of the 6th Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee is being extensively studied by people from all disciplines of the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau. We would like to cooperate. GBA’s party to help build an ecosystem for science and technology innovation. “

He added that CGTN will take full advantage of global communications and connect China with the rest of the world to drive GBA innovation.

Representatives from universities, businesses and investment institutions also exchanged real-life experiences and entrepreneurial stories.

Neil Shen, managing partner of Sequoia Capital China, a member of the 13th National Committee of CPPCC, emphasized the importance of building an ecosystem of science and innovation. Alfred Sit Wing-hang, HKSAR’s Secretary of Innovation and Technology, said the rapid development of science and technology innovation will help SAR’s economic diversification.

Laura Cha Shih May-lung, Chairman of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), said the number of Hong Kong startups has tripled in the last six years, demonstrating the great appeal of Hong Kong’s business environment. Robert Lawrence Kuhn, Chairman of the Kuhn Foundation, calls for attention to innovation-driven SMEs and innovation-leading entrepreneurs.

Other speakers highlighted Hong Kong’s role in building the GBA as an international center for science and technology and discussed the key forces driving innovation.

During the event, the Hong Kong X Foundation also unveiled the “Unicorn HK2021” list to shed light on the region’s most innovative start-ups. This list was first published in the “InnoBay 2021” special program.

A total of 18 companies were selected, of which 4 Paradigm, Geek +, and other companies in the advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence fields accounted for about 44% of the total. Other sectors include financial technology, semiconductors and new energy. About half of these start-ups have R & D and production bases in Shenzhen, Dongguan, and other GBA cities.

The InnoBay 2021 special program invites young entrepreneurs to share their views on innovation. / CGTN

