Presented at Canada’s Clean Tech Company, Waterotor Energy Technologies Inc., Landmark & ​​Bloomberg LP Energy Investor Forum





The Canadian developer of a new destructive clean technology for producing low-cost electricity from slow-moving water announced the technology on November 18, 2021.

Clean technology: Produce low-cost electricity from slow-moving water

Waterotor is at an important turning point in its growth. We recently completed a contract with the Royal Canadian Navy for a series of turbines installed on the Winnipeg River. The first array of hydrodynamic turbines in Canada, the turbines generate 24/7, uninterrupted power and supply excess renewable energy to the Manitova grid.

Waterotor is at an important turning point in its growth. We recently completed a contract with the Royal Canadian Navy for a series of turbines installed on the Winnipeg River. The first array of hydrodynamic turbines in Canada, the turbines generate 24/7, uninterrupted power and supply excess renewable energy to the Manitova grid.

San Francisco, CA, November 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Waterotor Energy Technologies, Inc., which recently hired US Capital Global as a strategic advisor for $ 15 million in capital formation. (Waterotor), Landmark & ​​Bloomberg LP Energy Investor Forum on Thursday, November 18th. Forums, a virtual event held through Zoom, are designed to be of particular interest to angels, family offices, and the high net worth investor community.

Waterotor is a Canadian hydrodynamic energy company focused on providing low-cost renewable energy using slow-moving water. Waterotors’ groundbreaking patented, economically destructive clean technology regenerates rivers, canals, ocean currents, low heads, low flow energy 24/7 on-grid and off-grid Converts to energy.

US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with a well-established track record in investment banking, asset management and capital formation services. The company offers sophisticated debt, equity and investment products to midsize businesses and investors. All securities are offered by the Group through the US Capital Global Securities LLC, a FINRA member and SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate.

Fred Ferguson, CEO of Waterotor, was recently featured in Forbes for clean innovation, saying: Waterotor is at an important turning point in its growth. We recently completed a contract with the Royal Canadian Navy for a series of turbines installed on the Winnipeg River. The first array of hydrodynamic turbines in Canada, the turbines generate 24/7, uninterrupted power and supply excess renewable energy to the Manitova grid.

The story continues

Ferguson continued that the Earth is 71% water, much of it slow-moving. No other water energy device has succeeded in producing comparable high energy while operating at very low water velocities. Water is 830 times more powerful than wind and flows constantly. This means that Waterotors can use vast amounts of energy uninterrupted. Also, because it is submerged, it does not interfere with the boat, harm the sea or damage marine life.

Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO of US Capital Global, said 1.2 billion people worldwide have lost energy and 800 million are dependent on high-cost polluted fossil fuels. I am. Waterotor believes it is a new energy game changer that can provide affordable clean energy to communities that are not normally reachable by traditional energy sources while remaining eco-friendly. We are very pleased to be able to support this important time in the expansion of Waterotor.

The next Landmark & ​​Bloomberg LP Energy Investor Forum will feature virtual presentations from some energy companies seeking funding, an opening featured investor roundtable, and a keynote from Nakul Nair (BloombergNEF).

Waterotor Energy Technologies, Inc.about

Founded in 2011, Waterotor is an IP development and systems management company responsible for developing highly, accurately defined, patented, proven, small to large versions of technology. Waterotors’ groundbreaking, economically destructive clean technology provides 24/7, 24/7, affordable, globally accessible low head, low flow energy in very slow moving water. Converts to grid and off-grid renewable energy. www.waterotor.com

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovations to provide sophisticated debt, equity and investment products to midsize businesses and investors. US Capital Global Group manages direct investment funds and manages wealth management and capital through affiliates including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC and its FINRA member SEC registered broker dealer US Capital. We provide formation services. Global Securities LLC. The group works closely with peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com.

For more information on US Capital Global, please email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO ([email protected]) or call + 1415-889-1010.

attachment

Contact: Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1045 [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/canadian-clean-tech-company-waterotor-130000945.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos