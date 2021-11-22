View from India: Bangalore Innovation Attracts International Investment





With digital preparation and a skilled workplace, Karnataka has become a popular investment destination. Global collaboration has opened new avenues and improved the state’s GDP.

India’s demographic dividend is due to the vast pool of highly skilled, competent and educated workforce. Indian companies are adopting digital technology faster and more cost-effectively, given that most of the globally applicable innovations and solutions come from Indian-based laboratories. There is a big advantage. As a result, the inflow of investment into the country has increased in recent years.

When talking about India, it is essential to mention Karnataka as it is one of the major contributors to the growth of the country’s technology and digital ecosystem. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot spoke at the Bangalore Tech Summit 2021 stating that Karnataka is one of the most prosperous states in the country with an estimated GDP of $ 220 billion. increase. Information technology (IT), etc. Information Technology Response Services (ITES); Electronics; Machine Tools; Aerospace, and Biotechnology.

Karnataka, along with the capital Bangalore, has taken several steps to develop an effective future-ready digital ecosystem through the adoption of digital technology, increased access and affordability.

Bangalore and its technology ecosystem will be the driving force for the next phase of the technology revolution. But what we need to tackle is how technological changes can impact our society and improve the lives of our citizens. Dr. CNAshwath Narayan, IT Minister of the Government of Karnataka, pointed out that it would make sense if technological impacts could improve the lives of citizens.

For example, artificial intelligence (AI) can be leveraged to improve yield forecasts for the benefit of farmers. Significant advances in space and drone technology are known, but will they help improve flood management and disaster relief? How will the increased vaccine provision and medical research and development achieved last year help remote citizens receive better medical care? Hopefully, the state will be able to address many of these issues given its strong IT foothold. It is already a national leader, accounting for 40% of India’s software exports and 25% of the state’s GSDP. In biotechnology, Karnataka has emerged as a major player, with the state’s share of the national bioeconomy increasing to 38% to reach $ 24.4 billion in 2020-21.

These numbers are encouraging, and the state has major higher education institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institute of Management (IIM), and International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) to look at things. I have. .. These laboratories have diverse learning streams, many of which are interdisciplinary in nature. They opened a channel of research and came up with new ideas. In particular, Karnataka and Bangalore are said to be the “capitals of Indian start-ups” and the capitals of some of the world’s leading start-ups.

All of this is a diverse pool of talent that has contributed to the growth and development of Karnataka and has happened over the years. This may also be due to ecosystem partners, including MNC, and startup ecosystems with strong support from incubators and accelerators. Several collaborations have opened up new opportunities as the partnership creates a knowledge-sharing platform. As Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, India is one of the world’s largest economies with digital expertise. Israel is a power of innovation. Technology can be used to save lives. In fact, the opportunities are endless. Entrepreneurship, pragmatism, practicability, and productivity can bring technology to the bottom of the pyramid.

Digital platforms help deliver outreach, and Bangalore, the technology center of Karnataka, contributes to some of these platforms as it is home to more than 400 Fortune 500 companies. Most companies have a quality workforce in Bangalore focused on product development, intellectual property creation and R & D. These multinationals and global in-house centers contribute significantly to US GDP, stressed Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka. India is aiming for a $ 5 trillion economy by 2025, and Karnataka aims to make a significant contribution to this vision.

Not surprisingly, investors and foreign collaborators have become part of the technological journey. Take Australia, which signed a comprehensive strategic partnership with India in 2020. They shared their expertise in cyber and key technologies such as quantum computing and AI. We were working to increase the safety and resilience of our supply chain. Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison explained that he was helping to mine and dispose of important minerals such as cobalt and lithium, as well as rare earth elements that are essential for clean energy technology and have military uses.

Morrison describes Bangalore as the world’s fastest-growing technology hub and home to one-third of Indian unicorns, and Australia is also trying to set up a new consul general in Bangalore. I showed that I was there. Australia’s new mission in Bangalore aims to expand its diplomatic presence in India to five posts. Relationships with Indian innovators, engineers, entrepreneurs, and governments at all levels are approaching.

Karnataka is one of the leading countries in technology adoption, and the government aims to encourage innovation and promote a platform for growth in all areas. Digital transformation continues to streamline government operations, optimize costs, and increase end-user and citizen transparency.

IT-BT collaboration should be shared and leveraged to make a difference in people’s lives. Bengaluru, Vice President of India, said Bangalore is a place that is happening in a country where knowledge sharing should be leveraged for the benefit of all.

Modern India has focused on science and technology as it is an important element of economic growth. India is currently ranked third as the most attractive investment destination for global technology transactions. Headquartered in New York, which was spun off from IBM IT Infrastructure Services in 2021, Kyndryl has expressed the need to leverage the digital capabilities of each country. This is probably due to the fact that 65% of the world’s GDP will be digitized by 2022, as predicted by the International Data Corporation (IDC).

Our role in India is to be a trusted partner for people and businesses working hard to build and scale the next generation of digital infrastructure across India. Martin Schroter, Chairman and CEO of Bangalore-based Kyndryl, said Kyndryl supports complex infrastructure in areas such as banking, telecommunications and supply chains that are key to providing civil services across the country. It states. Schroter explained that this work is important. It aims to increase access to digital tools that people use to lead to greater financial opportunities, no matter where they live. After all, we live in society because we don’t live in the economy.

As digital capabilities grow and connectivity becomes ubiquitous, technology is ready to change almost every sector of the Indian economy quickly and radically. It creates great economic value and has the potential to change the nature of the work of tens of millions of Indians.

The pandemic has forced us to redefine and reconstruct the future. Now it’s important to use your creativity and imagination to build a more sustainable future. Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum, said technology is more inclusive and, more importantly, humans should be at the center of every conversation.

For the last decade, its technical expertise will make it the “technology” of India. The last decade will be shaped by human-centric technology. In short, technology should be unleashed to impact life. Digital infrastructure needs to build powerful highways to ensure the growth and development of people and society.

Sign up for E & T News emails to deliver such great articles to your inbox every day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eandt.theiet.org/content/articles/2021/11/view-from-india-bengaluru-s-innovation-draws-international-investment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos