Major announcements at “Google for India” 2021





Google concludes the 7th edition of the Google for India initiative with several exciting announcements aimed at making India a major digital economy. Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager and Vice President of Google India, said in his speech about the event: When we settle for India, we believe we settle for the world. We feel that we are at a crucial moment in our journey to India and a truly digital nation. The digital divide still exists in the country, and the need for a more comprehensive approach to digitization is increasing.

Let’s take a look at the main announcements on the Google for India initiative.

Google carrier certificate

Google has introduced a centralized program using Google Career Certificates to help new graduates acquire the demanding skills of IT support, IT automation, project management, data analysis, and UX design. In collaboration with Coursera, we aim to reach more than 1 million people over the next two years. It offers scholarships to students of Rs 10,000 for these courses and connects them with work opportunities.

End-to-end vaccine booking with Google Assistant

Google is the first in India to announce an end-to-end vaccine booking flow for the Google Assistant. Technology giants have worked closely with COWIN to enable this integration, making it easier for people around the world to book vaccines.

Prabhakar Raghava, Google’s Senior Vice President of Search, said: “The number of Indians who use voice queries every day is almost twice the world average. Another way Indians use voice is to use the Google Assistant. Since its release five years ago, Google The Assistant is now available in nine Indian languages. This new feature allows relatively new Internet users to book in a more guided way. “

Local language preference

Google extends machine learning and translation techniques to provide search results in the local language, even if the source web page is in English. This feature can be accessed from any mobile browser that supports Google search and is currently available in five languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Google has also extended its voice translation service to allow users to hear search results out loud. Available in Hinglish, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil.

Pandu Nayak, Google Fellow and Vice President of Search at Google, adds: Internet users in India prefer to use content in the local language. However, the local language web ecosystem is still in its infancy. Most of the information on the web is in English. Users are dissatisfied with the search results. Google Search has introduced advanced machine learning technology to significantly improve the translation quality of the entire Indian language. “

Climate initiative

Climate change is a reality and has a major impact on our lives. India is affected by events such as heavy rains, heat waves, cold waves and thunderstorms. A proper warning mechanism can save many lives. To help India achieve this, Google has worked with the India Meteorological Department to issue weather warnings for extreme climatic conditions.



These alerts will be available on Android phones and Google Search. Users can also use voice commands such as “Nearby weather” to get up-to-date voice information on weather.

We also partner with the Central Pollution Control Board to provide the latest air quality information to Google Search. You can now check the air quality from the nearest station by entering queries such as “Air quality nearby” or “Air quality in Delhi”.

What’s new in Google Pay

Google Pay VP Ambarish Kenghe has announced new payment features such as Groups and Bill Split. The payment app will be available to users in the Hinglish language. Google Pay has a My Shop feature that allows small store sellers to introduce their entire inventory from the app itself.

Sreejani Bhattacharyya is a journalist with a graduate degree in economics. When I’m not writing, I read about geopolitics, economics, and philosophy.She can reach at [email protected]

