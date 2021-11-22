Future Planet Capital Acquires Milltrust Agricultural Investments and RT Capital – Tech.eu





Future Planet Capital, based in London but registered in the Cayman Islands, has announced the acquisition of Milt Last Agricultural Investments and RT Capital. .. The transaction is self-funded and is not diluted for existing shareholders.

Future Planet Capital has established numerous partnerships with universities around the world to provide climate change, education, health, sustainability and security solutions.

With this in mind, the acquisition of Milltrust Agricultural Investments has been successfully integrated into Future Planet. The company is an investment advisor to the British Innovation Fund, which specifically invests in technology companies originating from UK universities, the Australian Agricultural Land Fund and the New New Zealand Agricultural Land Fund.

On the other side of the coin, RT Capital focuses on UK-based IP-heavy science-focused startups such as healthcare and genomics in the Oxford and Cambridge ecosystems.

The following is a sample portfolio of Future Planet Capital.

The Vaccitech Biotech start-up behind AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine invested in the fourth quarter of 2020 prior to the rise of NASDAQ in April this year. Producers of practical and flexible electronics, they produce ultra-low-cost, thin and flexible microchips, enabling trillions of smart-object possibilities that can engage consumers and their environment. Tokamak Energy Oxford is a global fusion energy company that develops clean, low cost, safe and globally deployable fusion energy. Roslin Technologies – UK biotechnology and agribusiness innovators (Home of Dolly Sheep!) Will use stem cell lines to help the world meet growing protein demands while at the same time moving into an environment with increased food production. We aim to protect you from the negative effects of.

Future Planet Capital is returning to Seedrs as of today with the aim of fully addressing their desire to support funding from the best and brightest universities from top universities, adding 2.5 million to the vault. .. At the time of publication, the target is already over 102% and the raise period is 30 days left.

For the first time in 2020, the company crowdfunded $ 1.5 million in funding. In addition to adding firepower, FuturePlant reports that open raises will give everyday investors access to asset classes that are often profitable but often inaccessible. ..

2021 is a crucial year for Future Planet Capital and our ambition to become the world’s top impact-driven venture capital firm. Future Planet Douglas Hansen Luke commented on how to end the year past the $ 300 million milestone. We have long admired Milltrust Agricultural and RT’s approach to investing in high-growth companies and are pleased to welcome them. We are rapidly advancing our mission to support organizations that offer solutions to the critical problems they face.

