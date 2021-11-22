Apple Watch SE drops to the lowest Black Friday transaction price ever, some models are already sold out





Vanessa Hand Orellana / CNET This story is part of the Holiday Gift Guide 2021 and will help you find the perfect gift with a list of ideas by topic, recipient and price.

One of the most enthusiastic Apple Black Friday deals in 2021 was the Apple Watch SE, which fell to the lowest starting price ever at some retail stores at $ 219. Best Buy today announced the official sale of Black Friday. Big-box stores already offer the Apple Watch SE for as little as $ 219, and Amazon is comparable.

Apple Watch SEs typically start at $ 279 (Apple’s current price), and the previous lows we saw were $ 229 during last year’s Black Friday. This is the best deal on the Black Friday Apple Watch expected to be seen in 2021.

There are several different color options available in both Apple Watch SE 40 and 44mm sizes, but some configurations are already sold out in Best Buy. The basic $ 219 price is for the smaller 40mm size, and if you prefer the 44mm, you can buy it for $ 249. With the Apple Watch SE, you can get a bigger display without the always-on part, like the Series 5 and 6. Still, most of the same great health-related features, activity tracking, and of course notifications can be displayed directly on your wrist.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is known to drop to $ 109 at Wal-Mart next week, but this is a much better long-term purchase. There are new competing watches, such as an always-on display, that work on iOS and Android, with the latest features not found in Series 3, and may continue to be supported for years. The latter point is quite noteworthy. That’s because there’s no guarantee that you’ll see the inevitable next Apple Watch model version (probably WatchOS 9) after Series 3 has already received four years of support. So get your Watch SE now before it’s sold out.

Currently playing: Watch this: Comparison of Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6

13:38

