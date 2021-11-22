Cork-based recruitment technology company Starcircle creates 100 new jobs





Starcircle is keen to adopt in Ireland and has a hybrid and remote role in servicing major US markets.

StarCircle, a cork-based recruitment technology company, plans to create 100 new jobs to facilitate further expansion into major US markets.

The company uses technology and data to provide clients with different approaches to procuring diverse talent. In addition to the Cork headquarters, we have offices in the United States and Asia.

Most of the work is based in Ireland and Star Circle offers a combination of hybrid and remote opportunities. The company is also considering adoption in the United States.

Positions are based on several areas such as technology, marketing, advisory and project management. We are currently looking for engineering, technical architect and analyst roles at Cork.

Starcircle’s clients include Marvel, Facebook, Amazon, Epic Games, Sonos, Dropbox, DoorDash and PayPal. According to the company’s CEO, James Galvin, technology-driven approaches to attracting talent are becoming more and more popular with business leaders around the world.

“The big challenge is that more than 85% of our talent pools are passive and not easily identifiable,” he said, referring to the United States, which has more than 10 million jobs.

“At StarCircle, we are developing better ways to procure talent, which is made possible by technology, communicated by data, and guided by expertise,” Galvin explained.

“We are changing the way top companies approach talent. We go beyond job descriptions to identify potential candidates that would otherwise have been overlooked. Traditional. It removes hiring bias and strict myopia and instead provides clients with an engine to drive true dexterity and diversity in the hiring process. “

Taoiseach Michelál Martin, TD, visited Cork’s Star Circle office to commemorate the company’s employment announcement.

“The Star Circle is a great example of Irish business doing well on the global stage,” Martin said.

“Finding and hiring talent is a competitive challenge for companies around the world. The StarCircle approach has a deep understanding of the value of helping companies identify and engage with undiscovered talent. Together, they are driven by their passion and commitment, and we are confident that they will continue to bring further success to the company. “

The company is supported by Enterprise Ireland. “We’ve been working closely with StarCircle for the past seven years,” said Martin Cokeley, regional director of the state’s southern and southeastern regions. “We’re pleased with the positive news for the company.” ..

