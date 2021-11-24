Epic Games Store Launches Black Friday Sale





As Black Friday approaches rapidly, we are beginning to see retailers around the world launch monopoly transactions.

The sale at the Epic Games Store is currently live, offering discounts on various video games.

Some of the games available include some new releases such as Far Cry 6 and some iconic titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2.

Here are some of the best games currently on sale at the Epic Games Store. A complete list of games can be found on the front page of Epic Games.

Far Cry 6 takes place on a simmering Caribbean island with revolutionary tensions.

The title features actor Giancarlo Esposito, who played an important role in Breaking Bad, Boys and The Mandalorian. In Far Cry 6, he plays as President Anton Castillo, who holds the island with his iron fist.

Carrying weapons and fellow weapons on your back, you will take the Castillos administration and fight for the future of Yarra.

Playing a revolutionary role, you use a powerful array of weapons and vehicles to build a network of peers to fight with you.

Far Cry 6 is available for purchase at the Epic Games Store sale for 41.49.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a story-rich exploration game with fast-paced combat capabilities.

Players take on the role of Kena, a young spirit guide who travels through abandoned villages in search of a sacred mountain shrine.

She must uncover the secrets of this forgotten community hidden in a grassy forest where wandering spirits are trapped.

Cowardly and elusive spirits are scattered throughout the forest and are tasked with breaking down dead and rotten elements to maintain balance.

Corruption plays an important role in the game. Players need to find and collect rot in order to gain powerful abilities and build teams to confront the rotting spirits of the forest.

Kena: The Bridge of Spirits is available for purchase at the 28.79 Epic Games Store sale.

Left 4 Dead, a classic zombie apocalypse game, is finally welcoming a spiritual successor to Back 4 Blood.

Created by the same developer behind Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood is designed from scratch as the original premium title.

It will probably combine the best of the co-operative zombie shooter successes with new features and cutting-edge technology.

Red Dead Redemption 2 follows the story of outlaw Arthur Morgan, who has to adapt to the decline of the Wild West while fighting government and rival gangsters.

This open world game gives players almost complete freedom to explore West America and have a truly immersive experience.

It also features the resurrection of John Marston, the iconic character of the original Red Dead Redemption.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available from the Epic Games Store on sale at 27.49.

Hitman 3 is a stealth-focused game where players can take on the role of Agent 47.

Players are tasked with eliminating the leader of Providence, the secret organization that controls the world.

The game gives you the freedom to create ways to eliminate targets and offers bonus points to actively reward you for finding new ways to commit exclusion.

Hitman 3 is available for purchase at the Epic Games Store for a sale of 19.99.

