Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have confirmed work on mainline Linux kernel support





Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the first smartphones to feature the company’s in-house Tensor SoC. Also, it is included in Android 12 as it is, and if you look at the kernel source, there is Linux kernel 5.10 inside. If you’ve already purchased one of your devices for aftermarket development, we’d love to know that Google has recently begun implementing it in the mainline Linux kernel 5.15 branch of the Pixel 6 family. Even more interesting is that XDA Recognized Developer Freak07 has successfully compiled and launched the mainline kernel release for the device duo.

What’s so exciting about supporting the mainline Linux kernel for Android devices? In a nutshell, this is similar to how Project Treble modularized Android by separating the OS framework from the vendor’s implementation, but with a much larger scope. Once successfully integrated into the mainline Linux kernel, the Pixel 6 family will be able to boot future kernel revisions released by Google (or kernel.org) without modification. Vanilla Linux distribution. After all, this is the true essence of the Generic Kernel Image (GKI) project. Separate SoC vendor and OEM customizations into plugin modules and eliminate code outside the tree to allow Google to push kernel updates directly to the end. user.

The Pixel 6 features Google’s new Tensor chip, modern design, and flagship camera. The Pixel 6 Pro is a bigger sibling that comes with Google’s new Tensor chip, modern design, and additional telephoto camera.

That said, keep in mind that the entire Google Pixel 6 mainline kernel is far from a stable tag. As Freak07 points out, Google has also laid the foundation for the popular Linux kernel 5.15 for Android 13. This may be related to future major kernel updates for the device, in parallel with the next Android version of the bump. Future Pixel device.

Google Pixel 6 XDA Forum ||| Google Pixel 6 Pro XDA Forum

Still, thanks to the proof-of-concept kernel build provided by Freak07, you can now boot the mainline Linux kernel 5.15 on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro without ruining your code. According to the developers, many things are currently broken, such as Wi-Fi calls and audio output via USB-C, but if you can miss them, start with the latest Long Term Support (LTS) Linux kernel. You can taste it on your mobile phone. Check out the XDA threads linked below for more information.

Mainline Linux kernel 5.15 for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro XDA downloads and discussion threads

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-pixel-6-6-pro-mainline-linux-kernel-support/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos