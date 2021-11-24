Directions, Holiday Bar Itinerary





Amanda Airward | Special to American Politicians

Don’t get me wrong. Last year’s cozy little closed vacation was okay. I love my family and Santa brought a cookie and two rats named Baguette. Full of stockings, as I remember, I ordered an easy tiger pork platter and enjoyed it in the backyard. We had a share of horror related to COVID, and after the collapse of homeschooling and bad news, we were happy to live eating pretzels and beer cheese.

But this is 2021. Vaccines are available, Austin hospitalization rates are as low as for some time, and we are ready to get there. So when I read about Miracle on 5th Street, a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that opened in downtown Austin, I took out a bright green holiday sweater and snowflake earrings.

307W in the Eleanor event space. Fifth St. Located in Miracle on 5th Street, Austin’s repeat of the holiday experience that began in 2014 in East Village, New York City. This is Austin’s fifth year hosting the annual event. (Last year’s Fifth Avenue miracle was unusual due to a pandemic — low capacity, guests can be seated and booked.)

I approached the red rope on Fifth Avenue with excitement after a long absence. I was in downtown and was in the bar with others. What exactly was “a multi-room, multi-level, over-the-top interactive Christmas pop-up experience”? I couldn’t wait to find it. I was greeted by a man in red with a big smile. He offered a red face mask. (Optional.) This year, you will not be able to book the Miracle on Fifth Avenue, which may result in longer queues. You can skip the line by purchasing “Dasherpass” on the website miracleon5thst.com.

I paused as I entered to incorporate decorations using hand sanitizer (with a large sign that says “SANTA-tize your hands!”).

All decorations (except Miracle brand items such as Cocktail Kingdom glassware distributed on all Miracle pop-ups across the country) are curated by the Eleanor and Roosevelt Room teams. This includes Miracle’s own mini ski lodge on Fifth Avenue. Every November, the team goes to completely transform the space, about a week before the pop-ups open.

It’s thrilling to wander around the light room with your friends, pose in Santa’s chair, or pose in one of the other photogenic wonders. Some of my favorite decorations included tinsel and light walls, wrapped gifts near the bar, vintage photos of Mall Santa, and multiple festive Christmas trees.

It’s enough to say: I removed Instagram from my phone to stop oversharing … but the snaps of family and friends in the Miracle on Fifth Avenue were so great that I share the spirit of the holidays Downloaded again for — and my 18-year-old son’s red holiday suit. (He drank rum-free eggnog, tried every “nostalgic bite” on the menu and pronounced the grilled cheese sandwich the best. He also loved spice nuts.)

Behind the main bar, the hilarious staff of Holidaywear twists and sways to make cocktails such as Christmapolitan, SanTaRex (dinosaur mugs), and Snowball Old Fashioned. The drink menu consists of 11 drinks and 4 shots, as well as beer, wine and soda. Most drinks come in great mugs and glasses, and all Miracle drinkwear and merchandise are for sale.

Best of all, some of the takeaway cocktail sales will be donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter (SAFE Alliance), Austin Pet Alive, and the James Beard Foundation Open for Good Campaign, according to Miracle organizers. Toy donations are also accepted onsite for daily collection.

Is the Fifth Avenue Miracle ridiculous, just a few rooms covered with lights and tinsel, a space full of laughing people lifting drinks with ridiculous names? Yes. That’s right. And now, in confused but sunny 2021, I take the joy of soothing my husband, sitting in all the stupid, hilarious, Santa’s chairs I can get.

If you go

Miracle on Fifth Avenue

When: Until December 28th

Location: Eleanor, 307 W. 5th St.

Cost: Light meals from $ 6; Holiday shots from $ 7. Cocktails from $ 15.

Details: miracleon5thst.com

