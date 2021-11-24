Lendrys sees endless opportunities on Google, supply crisis





The United States does not require Lend Lease capital. There is a lot of capital around. And both development and construction are very local markets.

You need to know which side of the street is the better side of the street, figuratively you need to know where the body is buried. You cannot be a fly-in or fly-out person. It’s all about getting the right locals and getting the right talents locally.

In New York, Lendrys Head of Development Melissa Birch took the lead and won bids for waterfront projects such as 1 Java Street. Design to development approval.

Lend Lease has also won the construction to rent a home known as an apartment complex in the United States. The Group Partnership with the Awareness Fund Aware already has US $ 2.5 billion in assets and development.

Google is the ultimate competitive victory

But Lendrease’s big competitive victory was a deal to develop Google’s land in Silicon Valley into $ 15 billion ($ 21 billion) worth of homes.

They ran the process in every big global house and then chose Lend Lease as a joint venture partner. Google explained to us and their people that much of that decision was due to Lendry’s culture and abilities, Hicky says.

After all, you need to make sure that the best people in the world work for Google and work on Google’s mission. And no matter who it is, they must have the right culture. If someone comes in who is arrogant or culturally incompatible, you can’t accomplish anything.

Initially, Lendrys actually told Google no, as his initial interest was based solely on advice.

Google said, we need help, can you come in and do some advisory work for us? And we looked and said that we weren’t an advisory company, we were actually developing a balance sheet and doing the project.

But Hicky had enough knowledge to make an exception for Google. We have agreed to assist them on a service fee basis. And we probably did it for 12-18 months.

They obviously wanted to see us. Similarly, we wanted to see them. Because they are huge.

Currently, Lendrys has at least 100 people working on Google projects in three suburbs, San Jose, North Bay Shore, and Moffett Park, led by Claire Johnson.

Hicky is also on a regular basis, having just returned from San Francisco a few days before this interview, where he met with Google’s head of global real estate business, such as David Radcliffe, to resolve the issue.

Google’s possibilities are endless. Lendlease uses Google Cloud for operations, but Google’s data center has not yet been developed. It may be on the card now.

Where would you like to discuss your data center with your data center team? What does it look like? I am also interested in cross-laminated timber for data centers.

Barangaroo is no longer motherhood

Google is a perfect example of why Lendrease has moved from a region-dominated Australian group mothership this year to a region-based group mothership where each region makes its own decisions. The restructuring is expected to save the company $ 160 million.

Balangaroo will never run out of all decisions.

If you have a lot of investment in other regions, you need to move from an Australian business with international operations to a global business with an Australian tradition.

That is, by returning more authority to the four regions, you are now responsible for many decisions in your region.

The previous power base was important to the early strategies adopted by longtime CEO Steve McCann, known as Restoration, Construction, and Lead.

With the exception of the engineering business, I think most of the restore, build, and lead strategies have been successful. But we have done that in the last decade.

Under the new Lend Lease CEO Tony Lombardo, the strategy has turned into one of the regional empowerments.

leadership

Hicky shows no annoyance about missing a top job after working for Lend Lease for nearly a decade.

It was just one part of the process. There were many considerations for me and the board about what was right for me. And, as you know, I really enjoy being in the Northern Hemisphere.

Hicky enjoys dressing up with successful and ambitious people and their ideas.

His teammates were Mark and Steve Waugh, Mark Taylor and Craig McDermott when he toured India, South Africa and Sri Lanka with an Australian under 19 cricket team. An important leadership role for the test team in the Australian captain.

There was no doubt about them. Yes, I was always confident that I would get there.

Whether you’re an elite organization or a public company, when you reach the pinnacle of global leadership, you need elements that can block noise and be self-healing. If you are in an area where all suspects can enter, it falls easily.

Return to the office

Leadership of all kinds inevitably involves hierarchies. For telecommuting, there is also a hierarchy surrounding who is needed in the office and for what reason.

There are so many restrictions on getting people back to the office and forcing them back to the office that employers can’t yet assess whether they want people to come back.

Dennis Hicky, Chief Operating Officer of Lend Lease and Head of the Americas, sees opportunities in the supply chain crisis. AFR

Prior to COVID, there was a culture in which the office controlled everything. That paradigm has been challenged. And I think it’s great. It never returns to its previous state.

But the question now is what it looks like to move forward. I think the micro team will understand that. My personal view is that it will take two years to understand it. It will probably take two years for different organizations to try different things and figure out what the right solution is.

As I was thinking of returning home, there is an important order in making a decision.

The idea was that there was a hierarchy in that decision. The first tier is perfect for you, your client, or your partner. The second tier is perfect for teams and companies. The second half of the hierarchy is perfect for me and myself.

People who do not work interactively are more likely to be able to work from home. Project managers, on the other hand, need to interact more often, and what Hicky calls voluntary conflicts requires office time.

When most of my days are personal data processing, flexibility decisions are mostly made around the individual. What works for me is that I want to come one day a week and work four people at home. The logical meaning of moving through that hierarchy.

