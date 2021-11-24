Innovation Awards set to celebrate ecosystem excellence and outline customer insights in ASEAN





The industry gathers under the banner of the Channel Asia Innovation Awards to look back on the excellence and transformation of the 12-month ecosystem of excellence, offset by the positive evaluation of key customer priorities and purchasing plans across Southeast Asia in 2022. increase.

Set at 2:00 pm SGT on Thursday, December 2, this virtual event (click here to register) balances industry awareness with market-leading research, pioneering end-user projects and channel strategies. Document best practices related to and perform in-depth analysis specific to CIO’s investment objectives and engagement preferences.

In particular, the ecosystem will be honored in eight categories: Partner Innovation, Technology Innovation, ASEAN-wide Innovation, Startup Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation, and Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, major customer-focused sessions in ASEAN include:

Introducing CIOs that generate revenue

According to CIO survey results, 74% of CIOs across ASEAN are responsible for generating revenue by introducing new revenue sources (47%), increasing topline revenue (52%) and improving profitability (52%). I owe it. 61%) play a central role as a top priority.

In this context, CIOs are entrepreneurial and increasingly focused on innovation. This year, 79% of IT executives prioritized entrepreneurship, and nearly a quarter (74%) focused their energy on creating a team focused on innovation.

Most notably, it has become more important for 78% of CIOs to interact directly with their customers over the last 6-12 months. In this session, we will elaborate on a survey of the current state of CIOs and outline the rise of CIOs that generate revenue across ASEAN and their impact on the corporate innovation agenda.

Dominance during the purchasing process: how to avoid customer abandonment

After 12-18 months of changes in how businesses operate, IT decision makers have clarified the guidance needed to support accelerated digital initiatives. For ecosystems, there are new marketing opportunities to take advantage of this growing demand for disruption, but the need for content needs attention.

According to the Customer Engagement Study, a study created and published by IDG, end users across ASEAN are changing consumption habits during the purchasing process, influencing vendor and partner engagement preferences in the process.

This session documents the key factors that customers abandon vendors or partners during the purchasing process and details marketing tactics that resonate with most of the post-pandemic.

CIO on collaboration, communication and culture

Armed with political capital and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a career to lead change, the CIO is now driven by a CEO-led mission to initiate a post-pandemic transformation plan, taking responsibility for digital and innovation strategies across ASEAN. I owe it.

But while there is no doubt that innovation is needed, the value of leadership is now of unparalleled importance as the CIO takes the lead and pushes the boardroom agenda head-on. This change in dynamics requires more than technical expertise. Accurate implementation of high-level strategies in the field requires a deep understanding of collaboration, communication and culture.

In this session, market-leading CIOs across ASEAN will outline best practices related to collaboration, communication and culture.

Industry recognition

The Innovation Awards is a market-leading award program that celebrates ecosystem innovation and excellence across the Southeast Asian technology sector.

On behalf of the entire ASEAN ecosystem, more than 220 finalists (including more than 65 individuals), more than 90 organizations and more than 300 across partners, start-ups, telephone companies, vendors and distributors. Create a candidate list from the pool of nominations.

This shows a significant increase in reach, support and market appeal, surpassing the best effort of more than 200 finalists in 2020 and making the Innovation Awards a key to customer innovation and ecosystem excellence in the ASEAN channel. It is positioned as a technology award program.

With over 55 partners and start-ups participating, reflecting a diverse technology network, leading system integrators, managed service providers, solution consultants, cloud specialists and independents, from large multinational consultants to emerging start-ups. It extends to system software. Vendor, boutique agency, application developer.

This is done in addition to more than 30 channel-centric vendors and telecommunications providers, as well as six supply chain experts in distribution.

Within this outstanding group, finalists are located throughout the region across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

The 2021 Innovation Awards are in line with Channel Asia’s approach of equally representing established and emerging technology providers and are a key forum for setting industry benchmarks for ecosystem excellence across ASEAN. It is highly evaluated as.

Cherry Yumul, vice president of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation at IDG, reiterates ASEAN with examples of exciting innovation, backed by a stoic level of resilience.

This is a market that continues to overcome the ongoing blockade and limitations of COVID-19, some of which have been in place for over 18 months, but are the most devastating in combating the worst outbreaks of infectious diseases. Faced with social and economic implications. To process.

Still, this is a clean market, raising the bar for industry excellence through the deployment of cutting-edge technologies and solutions. The two words fully describe the DNA of the ASEAN technology ecosystem.

In 2021, Innovation Awards will feature the latest category lineup, revamped submission standards, and outstanding market awareness as Channel Asia raises the bar for industry transformation. A step away from the predictable awards program, not only is the entire expertise of the local ecosystem recognized and admired, but it also presents a transformative example of partner best practices expanded to all markets across ASEAN. Will be done.

Notable enhancements include increasing customer case study priorities to showcase the innovative features of expert partners, working to expand reach to all countries, both established and emerging providers. Focusing on increasing attention to.

Reflecting the market, the Innovation Awards recognize the outstanding achievements of managed service providers, system integrators and value-added resellers, leading-edge start-ups, cloud specialists, independent software vendors, leading consultancy firms and boutique agencies. Complement everything, including application developers. We will cooperate and contribute everything.

Similarly, innovation at the vendor and distributor level will be expanded to recognize key channel champions, creative thinkers, consistent performers, and market leaders.

To achieve this, the Innovation Awards recognize eight categories of channels: Partner Innovation, Technology Innovation, ASEAN-wide Innovation, Startup Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation, and Hall of Fame.

