IPhone tricks to keep passwords shut down





Firefox, one of the world’s most popular web browsers, has announced that it will end support for password manager apps next month.

Instead, the browser itself takes over the functionality of the tool, such as providing access to stored passwords and performing online form autofill functionality.

The move was disclosed last week by Mozilla, the US nonprofit behind Firefox. Mozilla has 200 million users worldwide.

Support for Firefox Lockwise, an iOS and Android app that allows users to manage passwords on mobile and desktop, will end on December 13.

“You will not be able to install or reinstall Firefox Lockwise from the App Store or Google Play Store,” Mozilla said.

“IOS version 1.8.1 and Android version 4.0.3 are the final releases of Firefox Lockwise.

“The application may still run on the device, but no support or security updates will be provided.”

According to Mozilla, Firefox users will continue to have access to passwords stored on Firefox desktops and mobile browsers after a shutdown.

iCloud Keychain remembers the password you enter on your mobile phone, encrypts it, and stores it in the cloud. Barcroft Media via Getty Images

However, these passwords are currently only accessible from the Firefox browser.

So, for example, if you want to log in to the Facebook iOS app, you must first open Firefox and copy and paste your password.

Mozilla said it is working on a version of the Firefox app that can act as a system-wide password manager.

See the Mozilla website for information on how to sync passwords between Firefox, iOS, and Android on your desktop.

Released in 2018, Lockbox provided users with a way to access passwords stored on iOS, Android and desktops to perform autofill.

It later became a Firefox extension, but only a handful of netizens were used. Since then, most of its core features have been added to the Firefox app.

How to improve password security

The first thing you need to do is check to see if any of your accounts have already been compromised.

This can be done at HaveIBeenPwned.com.

This allows you to track key password / login leaks and collate emails or phone numbers against them.

This is not a good way to monitor all leaks that have occurred so far, but it’s a great way to see if you’ve been involved in a major hack.

It is important that you do not use the same password for multiple accounts. Reusing passwords allows hackers who break into one account to gain access to another.Getty Images Password Manager

You also need to set up a password manager. This makes it easy to track many passwords.

Browsers such as Google Chrome often have such a system built into their software.

Apple users also already have an embedded system for this called iCloud Keychain and Safari Strong Password.

iCloud Keychain remembers the password you enter on the phone, encrypts it, and stores it in the cloud.

So you don’t have to remember a very strong password to choose one. To make a phone call, just enter your password when you log in.

“The iCloud Keychain remembers things, so you don’t have to remember them,” Apple explains.

“Safari’s username and password, credit card, Wi-Fi network, social login on authorized devices, and other information are automatically populated.

When you sign up for the service in Safari, you’ll be given the option to use an auto-generated password that is very difficult for hackers to crack.Getty Images

“ICloud Keychain stores passwords and credit card information so Apple can’t read or access them.”

When you sign up for the service in Safari, you’ll be given the option to use an auto-generated password that is very difficult for hackers to crack.

You don’t need to remember this password as it is automatically stored in your iCloud Keychain.

You can also add a password you already have to your keychain.

But one of the best features is password reuse alerts.

It is important that you do not use the same password for multiple accounts. Reusing passwords allows hackers who break into one account to gain access to another.

Safari’s saved passwords warn you if there are two matching passwords and suggest changes.

This story originally appeared in the sun and was reproduced here with permission.

