Our Verdict on Mario Golf: Super Rush Version 4.0 Update-Last New Characters, Courses, Modes

Mario Golf: It was fun when Super Rush went on sale, but as we discussed in our review, it was a bit “layer b”. Although not yet consistent with the quality set by several other first-party titles on Switch, three major updates have significantly enhanced the content provided. Online play has been significantly improved and there are several new courses and modes to embody the experience.

Version 4.0 is the latest and last of these major updates, with even more powerful additions that add fun and versatility. We’ve been experimenting with new content, which also adds something more positive to the evolution of this switch entry in the series.

First, let’s focus on the new characters that conclude the roster.

New 4.0 Characters-Wiggler and Shy Guy

First there is Wiggler. Wiggler takes shots, roars, and knocks out of the way of enemies. It also rages at some shots. This is a fun look and gives the character extra charm. This is different in the big character category and has the advantage of pretty good stamina in modes with lots of running.

The shy guy is a medium / small all-rounder, but the character is so attractive that it’s worth a try. The overall statistics are fairly accurate and consistent, and the special dash as it slides on the ground when zoomed is also very interesting. This is a course like Spiky Palms and can help you glide down the river as a shortcut.

As a final addition to the roster, they are welcome, and all were told that there is a good kind of Super Mario Cast available. Mii characters that have been leveled up through “Adventure” are still the best option, but in modes to exclude them, there are many standard characters to choose from.

Next up are two new courses that will happily stack up as one of the best courses in the game.

Start with Shelltop Sanctuary. This is another par 3 only course, similar to the New Donk City added in previous updates. Mario Golf World Tour does not recreate the equivalent floating islands, but it has a similar atmosphere and challenges players to be accurate and accurate. The “amateur” version is challenging but feasible, while the “professional” version tests powerful players.

This is a good addition and works well in the one-on, one-put mode described below.

Finally, there is the All-Star Summit. This is a very “final” course and will soon become one of our favorites in the game. We’ve criticized many courses and settings in this game for lack of creativity in the past, and this is some way to solve it. Each hole and area is crafted to resemble the iconic Super Mario character, and skillfully uses almost all terrain types to create caricatures, including fragile blocks.

It is a course that requires a strategy because there are many hazards because the character characteristics are made in bunkers and deep roughs. This is especially true for some of the long holes in par 5. As an example, some greens have less bunkers for the eyes, so depending on your approach you may need to play chips instead of putts. It’s more fun than a gimmick, and the course looks great, so any habit feels like a strength, not a weakness. The music is also great.

Both courses are good in our view and conclude with a diverse and interesting batch of games.

In addition, two new modes make the game even more concrete.

First, let’s talk about one-on and one-pat. This is only seen in the Solo Challenge area and has an amateur (and unlockable pro) version of New Donk City and Shell Top Sanctuary. As the name implies, you need to get on the green with one hit (the fringes aren’t counted) and sink the putt into one. If you get a hole-in-one, the game will be cleared, but you’ll be confused and say “Nice Pat!”

You have to go through all 18 holes, but you have to continue with 10. This sounds a lot, but it can disappear as soon as you unstack it in one particular hole. I said earlier that New Donk City is fun, but there are some “worse” holes, so going through this mode tests your patience. Shelltop Sanctuary, on the other hand, feels like it was designed with this mode in mind and works well.

Everything said it was a good addition, and unlocking professional and “special” difficulties would give a great challenge to a seasoned player.

Finally, there is target golf. It can be played as a variation of the Solo Challenge, but more generally against AI, local, or online opponents. This is a great addition that players will find interesting to everyone who takes turns. You don’t have to run between very destructive specials or holes, it’s a colorful alternative to the standard course. It takes place in three variations of the stadium arena, which are becoming more difficult, each of which is attractive.

You can choose your target from any of the three “rings”, so accuracy and a little strategy is everything. The score depends on how close you are to the center. The hit ring segment disappears, so the 5-shot round strategy changes as less scoring area is available. Everyone can get a chance in the double points of the final round and the “special” area in the second half, but when playing AI, the special zone is consistently displayed even after the turn of the fourth round, which is a bit annoying. , Will be a little unfair.

So where will Mario Golf Super Rush stand after the update?

It’s worth admitting that Nintendo and Camelot stuck to the update roadmap and provided three significant boosts to the content in terms of character, course, and mode. We claim that some should have been launched, but aside from that, the game is now fully functional and has great versatility.

With the exception of some of the recent course soundtracks, the visuals and audio still feel a bit “layer b”, so the basics of the game, especially from a presentation perspective, remain the same as the launch. But now that we have a lot of content, fresh people and those who are new to us will have more to do. Whether you play alone or with friends, that option means that all kinds of players need to enjoy their time in the game.

Given the fact that many updates were added for free, the praise is from everyone involved. Mario Golf: Super Rush isn’t yet in the top tier of switch games, but it’s a great option for series enthusiasts and anyone looking for a different multiplayer experience on the system.

Please let us know in the comments what you think after the major update of Mario Golf Super Rush!

