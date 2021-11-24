The White House creates a new climate-focused department within the Department of Science and Technology Policy





The White House said in a news release that Benson will be the Deputy Director of Energy and Chief Strategy Officer for the Energy Transition at the OSTP. Former Carnegie Mellon University engineer and policy analyst Costa Samaras is Chief Assistant Director of Energy and Chief Advisor of Energy Policy.

The White House said, “The OSTP Energy Sector will ensure America’s continued leadership in clean energy innovation and ensure that the United States reaches net zero emissions by 2050. Develop an innovation plan. ”

Benson and Samaras will work with the Biden administration’s science and climate advisors, including White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy and OSTP Deputy Director of Climate and Environment Jane Lubchenco.

“Dr. Benson and Dr. Samaras have realized a future without emissions, where clean electricity is the cheapest and most reliable electricity, clean fuel is the cheapest fuel, and fair access is possible. We are a leader in the field of energy support, to clean up energy services for everyone in the country. ”

Lander went on to say, “As the United States strives to lead the way to a thriving net-zero carbon economy by 2050, their leadership in OSTP’s new energy sector will be an important asset. prize.”

Benson has been with Stanford University since 2007 and is co-director of the Stanford Carbon Storage Center and the Stanford Carbon Removal Initiative. According to Stanford University, she studies “techniques and pathways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including geological storage of CO2 in deep underground formations and energy system analysis for the future of low carbon.” I am.

The creation of a new division underscores the Biden administration’s commitment to tackle the global climate crisis. The president says he hopes the United States will lead the world in the fight against the climate crisis, and that the United States will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% to 52% from 2005 emission levels by 2030. I promised.

The centerpiece of his domestic agenda, which is the largest part of Biden’s huge economic spending bill, focuses on climate. A bill passed by the House of Representatives but subject to further changes in the Senate will result in nearly $ 570 billion in tax credits and investments aimed at combating climate change. The bill has been significantly reduced from Biden’s original proposal, but it does bring significant victories to the climate administration.

In addition, Biden’s recently signed new infrastructure law allocates approximately $ 50 billion to climate resilience. This includes replacing roads to withstand extreme rainfall, treating forests to prevent wildfires, and reinforcing reservoirs that have sunk to new lows during this year’s incredible drought.

Special Envoy John Kerry recently presented four key climate goals for the Biden administration at a major summit in Glasgow. Make each country promise to take action in the last 10 years. Promote financial and adaptation efforts for vulnerable communities. Complete negotiations on implementation guidelines for the Paris Climate Agreement.

Secretary of State Barack Obama at the time, Kelly, who has been working on climate issues for a long time, is a cabinet-level official of the Biden administration and is a member of the National Security Council.

