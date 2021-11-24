Spotify tests vertical video feeds like TikTok in the app – TechCrunch





TikTok has seen short video feeds copied by a number of competitors, from Instagram to Snap, YouTube and even Netflix. You can now add Spotify to that list. The company has confirmed that it is currently testing a new feature in the app, Discover. It displays a vertical feed of music videos that the user can scroll to and optionally like or skip.Users who have access to this feature can access this feature in the navigation bar at the bottom of the Spotify app.[ホーム]When[検索]It is displayed as the fourth tab between.

The new addition was first discovered by Chris Messina, who tweeted a video of the actual Discover feature. He described it as a “simplified version” of a TikTok-style feed for music videos.

Messina says this feature was found in Spotify’s TestFlight build (in beta for iOS). With this feature, tapping a new icon on the navigation toolbar will take you to the video feed immediately. Then you can swipe up and down to move through the feed, just as you would with TikTok. Not only can you tap the heart to like the song, but you can also tap the 3-dot menu to display the standard song information sheet.

Messina also speculated that this feature might be leveraging Spotify’s existing Canvas format.

Widely introduced in 2019, Canvas allows artists to create videos that accompany music on the Spotify app. This feature has had mixed user reviews. Some people liked to see only static album art when listening to music, and reported that the video and its looping images were distracting. But others said they liked it. However, Canvas seems to be driving the engagement metric that Spotify wants. The company reports that when users see Canvas, they are likely to continue streaming, share tracks, or save tracks.

From the video shared by Messina and the other videos we watched, we can see that the video being played in the vertical feed is the artist’s existing Canvas video. However, Spotify does not confirm this directly.

TechCrunch asked Spotify if they have plans to expand it further, if it’s available on both iOS and Android, and which markets have access to this feature, and more about this feature. The company refused to share the details of this feature, but confirmed in a statement that it was exploring ideas for vertical video feeds.

“Spotify conducts some tests on a regular basis to improve the user experience,” a spokeswoman told TechCrunch. “Some of these tests pave the way for a broader user experience, while others serve only as important learning. There is no more news to share at this time,” they added.

In other words, the tests are still very early and may not be open to the public. But if so, that wouldn’t be a surprising move on Spotify’s side. The company has previously turned to popular social media formats to attract users. In the past, Spotify has tested the story feature, which allows influencers to post stories and showcase their own curated playlists. However, that option wasn’t available to all Spotify users.

The TikTok format has been adopted by top social platforms such as Instagram (Reels), Snapchat (Spotlight), YouTube (Shorts) and Pinterest (Idea Pins), but it has also proven to be an ideal format for content discovery. .. For example, Netflix recently adopted a short vertical video feed in its own app with a “Fast Laughs” feature that provides clips from content libraries and tools to save programs to watchlists and start streaming. Released. they. Similarly, Spotify’s video-based Discover feature helps to introduce users to new music and provide a way to show their interest in Spotify in a familiar format.

