Hundreds of Google employees sign manifests against vaccination obligations





Hundreds of Google employees have signed and circulated a manifesto against the company’s vaccination obligations. This presents the latest challenges in leadership as we approach the key deadline for returning workers directly to the office.

The Biden administration has ordered US companies with more than 100 workers to be fully vaccinated or to undergo regular Covid-19 inspections by January 4. According to internal documents read by CNBC, are they planning to go to the office on December 3rd? The company also states that all employees who work directly or indirectly under a government contract must be vaccinated, even if they work from home.

Chris Rackow, vice president of security at Google, said in an email near the end of October that the vaccine would allow everyone to safely return to the office and minimize the spread of Covid-19 in the community. It is the key of.

Rackow said the changes from Bidens’ executive order are minimal as the company has already implemented the requirements. His email said the employee had a deadline of 12 November to request an exemption for reasons such as religious beliefs and medical conditions, and the case would be decided on a case-by-case basis.

A manifesto within Google, signed by at least 600 Google employees, requires corporate leaders to revoke their vaccination obligations and create a new one that includes all Google employees. Also, as a general rule, encourage employees to oppose mandates, and if you have already chosen not to receive Covid-19 shots, instruct them not to change their decisions by policy.

The manifest is displayed when most Google employees are nearing the deadline to return to their physical office, from January 10th to 3rd a week.

A Google spokesperson said the company is behind that policy. As mentioned to all employees and the author of this document, vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways to keep employees safe and keep their services running. We firmly support vaccination policy.

Mandate dilemma

Vaccination is a dilemma not only for Google, but for American companies as a whole. According to Johns Hopkins data, the Covid-19 virus has contributed to 772,570 deaths in the United States. The country is the first to millions of people, as more than 60 million Americans remain unvaccinated, despite proven effectiveness in providing a high level of protection against hospitalization and death. I’m having a hard time convincing myself to take the dose.

In July, CEO Sundar Pichai announced that people returning to the office would need to be vaccinated. In October, Pichaisaid’s offices in the San Francisco Bay Area near its headquarters were filled up to 30%, and nearly half of its employees returned in New York. He added that employees who did not want to be vaccinated at the time would be able to continue working remotely.

The company is taking other steps to convince employees to be vaccinated. For example, according to the Manifest, Joe Kava, vice president of data centers at Google, has announced a $ 5,000 vaccination incentive spot bonus for data center employees in the United States.

In an email quoted in the manifest and viewed by CNBC, Google’s Vice President of Global Security, Chris Rackow, now spans advertising, cloud maps, workspaces, etc. as the company works with the federal government. Due to its comprehensive coverage of products and services, vaccination is required even if all employees work directly or indirectly at home under a contract with the government. Frequent testing is not a viable alternative, he added.

The author of the manifest strongly opposes it.

I believe the Sundars Vaccine Mandate has a serious flaw and the manifest is forcing the company’s leadership and stating the antithesis of inclusion.

Under the subheading “Respecting Users,” the author is embarrassed because he is obliged to publicly ban unvaccinated Google employees from the office and it’s difficult not to reveal why Google employees aren’t coming back. In particular, he writes that he reveals his private choice.

The author also argues that the mission violates the company’s principle of inclusiveness.

Such Google employees are not reluctant to express their true feelings about the company’s health policy or other unrelated delicate topics. This brings a silent perspective and exacerbates the internal ideological echo chamber that people inside and outside Google have been observing for years.

The manifest also opposes that Google has a record of employee vaccination status.

I don’t think Google should know the health and medical history of Google employees. Vaccination status is no exception. Google requires employees to upload their vaccination certificates to Google’s Environmental Health and Safety team, even if they have already uploaded them to One Medical. According to internal documents, one of Google benefits providers.

The author then attempts to argue that vaccination obligations may be the beginning of a slippery slope, paving the way for other invasive measures. This is a common debate among those who oppose duty.

This normalizes the compulsion of medical intervention not only for Covid-19 vaccination, but also for future vaccines and, in some cases, non-vaccine interventions. It justifies the principle of division and unequal treatment of Google employees based on personal beliefs and decisions. The effect is chilling. With its presence as an industry leader, Google’s obligations influence companies around the world to consider these as acceptable trade-offs.

The group sent these concerns in an open letter to Google’s chief health officer Karen DeSalvo, the document said.

According to an internal email chain viewed by CNBC, at Google’s latest all-participation meeting called TGIF, some employees were vaccinated by voting against other questions in an internal system called Dory. I tried to pay more attention to the question. The goal was to ensure that their question got enough votes to qualify executives to deal with them.

Google’s health ambitions

The backlash against vaccination obligations poses new challenges to Google’s leadership, especially when trying to target the healthcare industry in the growing business ambitions for cloud units.

In August, Google disbanded the health unit as the official business unit of the healthcare division, and Dr. David Feinberg, who headed the search giant healthcare unit for the past two years, left the company. Nonetheless, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian routinely mentions the healthcare sector as a key focus, and De Salvo, a former Obama administrator hired by Google as the first health chief in 2019. Last month told CNBCs Squawk Box that the tech giant is still all-in.

The company sought to take advantage of the broader battle with Covid in several ways. In the first half of 2021, the company spent about $ 30 million on home Covid testing for Cue Health employees and was released in September with a $ 3 billion valuation. Shortly thereafter, the company announced a separate partnership with Google’s cloud unit to collect and analyze Covid-19 data in the hope of predicting future variants. Google has also partnered with Apple for opt-in contract tracing software in the hope of tracking Covid-19.

