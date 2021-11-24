Make a cannabis gift with these nine tech smoking devices – TechCrunch





Cannabis goes to nerds soon. As it is gradually legalized around the world, start-ups have responded with innovative products, from laser-powered water gisel to CNC machined steam to AI-powered herbal grinders. Do you have friends who want to like it a little? A gift for high-tech consumption.

Take responsibility.

Throughout 2021, cannabis companies have made great strides against the backdrop of unprecedented consumer demand. Companies such as Dutchie and Jane Technologies have raised hundreds of millions of dollars in new venture funding, with industry investment up 82% in the second half of 2021. Other companies such as Leafly and Agrify have turned to the public market to raise new capital. Amazon has stopped screening employees for marijuana, Apple has begun to treat cannabis like medicines, and has begun allowing users to order and pay for cannabis in the app (where it’s legal).

There are great expectations for cannabis in 2022. Currently, cannabis is legally used in 36 states, and Washington has the traction that could end the federal ban.

Puffco Budsy

The Puffco Budsy is a great individual hookah and is almost invisible thanks to the Nalgene style bottle. Simply fill the bottle with water, fill the hidden bowl with flowers, and hit the trail. When you’re ready, flip the lid, tap the bud with a lighter, and inhale through the spout (thankfully not connected to the water). Rinse and repeat. Puffco released Budsy on April 1, 2021, but that wasn’t a joke. This product is genuine and very fun.

Roger Volodarsky founded the company in 2013 and has been leading the company since then as CEO. Over the past few years, the company has been promoting innovative tapping products. Puffco Peak Pro (below) is equipped with a replaceable oven, allowing owners to adjust their smoking experience without having to buy a new rig.

Price: $ 50 or more

Dynavap

Dynavaps is my reliable smoking device. They are pocketed, have no batteries, and produce a wonderful cloud of steam. Think of it as a batter’s arc with a thermometer. First, heat the tip with a torch or induction heater. In about 3-5 seconds, the cap will click to let the user know that the herbs are at the right temperature and ready to hit. Cannabis lasts about 3-4 cycles. In addition, the cap protects the flowers on the ground from flames, so there is no burning or smoke, only steam, and almost no odor.

The Dynavap vaporizer is CNC machined at the DeForest facility in Wisconsin. George Breiwa founded the company in 2015 and currently has approximately 40 employees. Dynvap sells several versions of small metal arcs for $ 250, including this stately “Gentleman’s Pipe” and the sleek all-black Obsidium Omni.

Price: $ 60 or more

GPen dash

GPen Dash is a vapes GoPro. This little vaporizer is impressive: it costs $ 70 and exceeds its weight. The small arc has a glass-coated stainless steel heating chamber and a clean air path. The hits are smooth and abundant. GPen Dash is a great arc to pick up and carry. Pictured here is one of the special versions. The company worked with Keep A Breast, a non-profit breast cancer prevention foundation, to create this limited edition.

Co-founder and CEO Chris Folkerts launched Grenco Science in 2011 with Anthony Barron. The company sells a variety of vaporizers, including portable double rigs and battery-powered concentrated vaporizers for glass stems. In May 2020, Grenco Science acquired Stndenglass, a company that manufactures high-end gravity bons, founded by former Apple employees.

Price: $ 70

Bresie Susan

There is no technology here. Blazy Susan is technically not a high-tech gift. I do not mind. Here is my list. Brazy Susan is a lovely weed station with a small compartment for storing a variety of talking supplies. To make cleaning a little easier, there are tap stations, bowl cleaners, and silicone inserts. Prices start at around $ 90 and are available in a wide variety of wood types.

The company was founded by Will Breakel and is based in Colorado. The company also sells rolling paper, cones, grinders, and lots of other products — all pink and I love it.

Price: $ 90

Banana Bros OTTO AI compatible grinder

Surprise guest! TC Amanda Silberling stopped by the Gift Guide to add this.

If you’re still using a cheap grinder purchased from Amazon, you’ll be wondering why someone needs an AI-powered grinder. The reasons are as follows. OTTO adjusts speed, pressure and even crushing direction, taking into account flower density, moisture level, texture and consistency. The OTTO then places the fully ground flowers in a magnetically mounted chamber and distributes them evenly over the pre-rolled cones. The result is gorgeous — unless you’re an elitist who thinks Korn is a cop (but if so, you can use the grinder alone).

According to Banana Brothers, OTTO can grind perfect herbs, spices and incense, while grinders are easy to clean, but if you’re not careful, you’ll end up with slightly soothing cinnamon and strange-flavored corn. Will end up. At $ 150, this isn’t cheap, but it gets the job done. Banana Bros was founded in 2017 by CEO Dave Richmond and Innovation Director Manny Montano. His background is industry and 3D design. They have patented AI technology that enhances the company’s first and flagship product, OTTO.

Price: $ 149

Storz & Bickel Mighty +

Mighty + is the best vaporizer available. It is reliable, can cook many herbs and produces some of the best steam from any device. Sure, it has its drawbacks, such as its large size and price of $ 399, but it’s worth it. Storz & Bickel released the original in 2014 and released an updated version in October 2021. The new Mighty + features faster heating times, USB-C charging, and a ceramic filling chamber that can be kept clean much easier than the original chamber.

Quick Tip: Mighty + has an orange arrow button and the original is gray.

Markus Storz began developing herbal vaporizers in 1996, and in 2002 Jrgen Bickel joined the board of directors forming Storz-Bickel. The company still sells its original breakthrough device, Volcano, and some cheaper products. The company is based in Germany and the vaporizer is certified as a medical device. In 2018, Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth acquired Storz & Bickel. Jrgen Bickel remains in the company and does his day-to-day work.

Price: $ 399

Puff copy cupro

Do you tap it lightly? Puffco Peak Pro is the best portable slap rig available. It produces an amazing cloud of delicious steam and feels like one designed in Cupertino. Puff copy cupro always impresses me. The Pro version includes USB-C charging, an improved oven, and easy cleaning. In addition, there is an optional wireless charging stand that works very well. Want something more unique? The company sells several special editions featuring wild color schemes and glass designs.

Roger Volodarsky founded the company in 2013 and has been leading the company since then as CEO. Over the past few years, the company has been promoting innovative tapping products. Puffco Peak Pro also features a replaceable oven, allowing owners to adjust their smoking experience without having to buy a new rig.

Price: $ 399

Hitoki Trident V2

At its core is the $ 499 Hitoki Trident V2, a battery-powered hookah. trick? It uses a laser and a closed chamber to heat the flowers. When the device works, it hits like a truck. I’ve tested it, but it’s difficult and requires a lot of cleaning. The hose installation is of poor quality and the laser blows the herbs into the smoldering mess. So why are you on this list? Despite its shortcomings, it’s an exceptionally fun device, capable of creating impressive clouds without butane. Plus laser. You can see the laser illuminate the pot and create a miniature mushroom cloud.

Joe and Jack Tran launched Hitoki in 2019. Trident V2 is the second version of the company’s product. The V2 version includes a carbohydrate button, a larger laser burning radius, and an improved airflow path.

Price: $ 499

Standenglas compact

Stndenglass Kompact is a compact version of the amazing Stndenglass Gravity Bonn. The $ 599 device is made of high-end material and works very well. trust me. I used it, and it’s smooth, rich, and impressive. This device isn’t just for cannabis. It’s also a great hookah and, with the right attachments, can be used to infuse food and drink with a smoky flavor. Want a bigger hit? The full size Stndenglass is the same price but convenient to carry.

Stndenglass was founded by Tracey Huston and was purchased by Grenco Science in May 2020 for a private amount.

Price: $ 599

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/11/24/gift-guide-give-the-gift-of-cannabis-with-these-9-high-tech-smoking-devices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos