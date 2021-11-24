The Google Pixel 4a for only $ 300 is amazingly good value





Many budget pixels have bravely endured the test of time. Like the Google Pixel 3 XL, the Pixel 4a is one such device. The new Google Pixel 4a packs some killer specs into its gorgeous matte plastic shell. Just like the previous Pixel 3 XL, the Google Pixel 4a is available at a surprisingly low price.

The Google Pixel 4a features a beautiful 5.8-inch OLED display with stunning front and back. Google has chosen to make this Pixel a little smaller to create a size that fits perfectly in one hand. Combining all the nifty features with a clean Android experience, this phone provides a great user experience. You can’t find another budget phone with this kind of performance.

With Pixel 4a, you get a flagship-level experience with minimal compromise. It comes with a Snapdragon 730G chipset, ample internal storage, and the best camera better than cheap Android phones. Seriously, a single 12MP camera is just that good. You can’t believe the photo was taken on a phone under $ 400!

Looking for a great deal on Pixel 4a Black Friday? I won’t look any further. Both color options for the Google Pixel 4a are currently available for sale in Best Buy. With this deal, you can get one of Just Black or Bearly Blue for $ 300. We cannot promise stock, so hurry up!

Get the ultimate budget Android phone with Google Pixel 4a for just $ 300-Just Black $ 50 off

This deal is worthwhile and offers the best budget phone for just $ 300. Get your hands on the Snapdragon 730G SoC, smooth performance, 128GB of storage, and its legendary pixel photography.

Google Pixel 4a-Bearly Blue $ 50 Off

The Pixel 4a’s vibrant 5.8-inch OLED display is stunning. This phone has killer specs at a killer price, with all the right features. performance? check. camera? check. screen? check. It’s all there.

With Google Pixel 4a, you can expect your purchases to last for years. Google builds its devices using the highest quality materials. The company strives to fulfill its social responsibilities and most of the plastics used are recycled. This is a big move for them.

Another factor that makes this a promising purchase is the promise of renewal. The Pixel 4a is set to receive major platform and security updates until August 2023. This means that you can get Android 13 and Android 14 as well as Android 12. This alone makes up for the lack of IP rating on this phone.

