Algorithms that promote unique public service journalism





Jrgen Bang, product owner of SR News Values, contacted EBU T & I Director Antonio Arcidiacono during the remote ceremony. It also depicts UX designers Jessica Axelsson and Linnea Lngberg, and editorial project manager Tobias Sandblad.

Olle Zachrison, Head of Swedish Radio and Digital News Strategy

SR is Sweden’s national public broadcaster and leading audio company with more than 2,200 staff in 50 locations nationwide. Representing the entire population and covering underreported territories and problems is a central strategic ambition, as expressed in our vision.

Highlighting high-value journalism in public services is at the heart of a cross-functional project to create news algorithms from scratch. This algorithm utilizes NewsValues, a system in which editors evaluate all audio news articles produced daily by SR. Pre-publishing evaluation provides an algorithm. Algorithms help automate and personalize the news experience for a wide variety of viewers.

News rating

The SR Newsroom publishes about 350 news clips daily on its apps and websites. With news from 26 local channels from north to south, a large national news room, sports, science, culture and language services, the diversity is considerable. In the case of traditional radio, the various news rooms are independent of each other and have their own editorial evaluation of the broadcast.

However, digitally, the most relevant news items from all news rooms are collected in the same news feed. A good example is Top News, the main news playlist for the app Sveriges Radio Play. It constantly updates viewers with the most important domestic, national and international news. To provide this service, we need a common standard for news ratings. Which is the most important news item at any given time?

News Values ​​is a system in which SR editors rate news items as usual, even though they are expressing them in new ways. In our digital publishing tools, each item is evaluated in three dimensions.

How high is the general news worth? Is it an unusual news event like a catastrophic wildfire or the act of a terrorist suspect? It’s certainly important, but is it a standard news article that isn’t so obvious that it affects everyone? How long is the life? Is it a long-relevant news item, such as a survey revealed? Or is it short life, like the result of a car accident or sports? Does the news contain important SR values? Here we have identified a set of characteristic public service qualities. Do you report about the location? Does the story contain unique voices from the affected people? Do you provide your own analysis on difficult topics?Values ​​and technology

The third dimension really distinguishes the SR system from other media house similar solutions, which is why we call it a “public service algorithm”. Company-wide employees have put a great deal of effort into identifying and developing the core values ​​that characterize strong SR publications. The link to the company’s mission is clear.

The fact that SR integrates the value of this kind of journalism into its technological system has received a great deal of attention in the international media industry. Motivated by the EBU Technology & Innovation Award, Judy Parnall, chair of the EBU Technical Committee, described the system as “a perfect example of combining technical ingenuity with the value of public services to help Sveriges Radio better fulfill its mission. I called it.

SR is not the only European public service company aimed at providing personalized news feeds by digital users. At the same time, all PSM organizations want to ensure that news output is reliable, factual and inclusive, in line with the mission of journalism. For example, the BBC News Labs has created Cupid, a prototype of the editing curation of a personalized news feed. SR is cited here as an important source of inspiration.

More time for content

So how can you save the stressful digital editor’s time by setting news values? Once evaluated, each item gets a numerical score and determines its position in the news playlist and sverigesradio.se execution order. This editing algorithm is currently automating the total output from all 33 newsrooms in SR. This means that instead of manually editing the news mix every time something new happens, editors can spend more time enhancing their journalism content.

General news values ​​and item freshness are of paramount importance in the algorithm. However, news clips with special SR values ​​(for example, unique testimony) will be placed in a more prominent position and will be visible to more listeners. It also helps newsroom editors across the country quickly discover the most important news from all SR local stations.

collaboration

The long internal project is characterized by the closest collaboration between technology and editorial in SR history. Two project managers, one from each side, led the effort side by side, providing very strong support for the system throughout the company.

“Technically, what we’ve done is actually relatively easy,” says product owner Jorgen Bang. “Half a joke, if you’ve learned basic math in high school, you can understand the algorithm itself. But the core is that it changes the way we handle news digitally. That’s why the jury seems to understand it. “

The system of news values ​​stimulates a debate about how we do journalism. It causes positive changes. The evaluation of the project shows that we are particularly proud. The new system encourages reporters to leave the office more often and enables more vivid voice storytelling about the reality of people’s lives. It also offers future opportunities for more sophisticated personalization, including personalized news playlists and newsletters.

Human first

Both outside and inside some media companies, the word “algorithm” has negative implications, especially when it comes to freedom of speech and independent journalism. The term is associated with commercial-led technology products that run without human intervention to maximize clicks and profits.

Therefore, while algorithms and advanced programming are important tools in digital journalism, we emphasize that the basis is always in the judgment of human editors’ journalism.

We never pass a news presentation to a completely autonomous system or personalize it to the extent that listeners have a completely different view of the current situation. SR has a mission to convey the most important news to everyone. We are confident that smart technology will help us do our job better.

This article was first published in issue 49 of tech-i magazine.

